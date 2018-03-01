Hannah Light is a guiding light, but CBS/Community Baptist School(Reidsville) falls to/off Great Bridge at Dayton, Tennessee
CBS/Community Baptist School(Reidsville, N.C.) loses to Great Bridge of Chesapeake, VA 45-37.
Hannah Light continued on a hot streak for the Lady Conquerors with 26 points including 6 three pointers. CBS moves to the Consolation Bracket and will play Thursday afternoon at 3:30 pm against a TBD team.
+++++Games being played in the Southeast National Tournament at Dayton, Tennessee.+++++
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.