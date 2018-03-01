Hannah Light is a guiding light, but CBS/Community Baptist School(Reidsville) falls to/off Great Bridge at Dayton, Tennessee

CBS/Community Baptist School(Reidsville, N.C.) loses to Great Bridge of Chesapeake, VA 45-37.

Hannah Light continued on a hot streak for the Lady Conquerors with 26 points including 6 three pointers. CBS moves to the Consolation Bracket and will play Thursday afternoon at 3:30 pm against a TBD team.

+++++Games being played in the Southeast National Tournament at Dayton, Tennessee.+++++