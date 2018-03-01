Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball Today(3/2/18) and we may see Jim “MudCat” Grant, Edgar Waters or Bill Lake on the mound today(NWG over NG from Wednesday)/Some games still ON/Some games are OFF

Ragsdale vs. Eastern Guilford today, at Ragsdale HS has been Cancelled…

Southern Guilford’s JV/Varsity DH set for Today vs Trinity, has been Postponed…..

*****Here is one from Wednesday that nobody had on the report card from last night…Final:Northwest Guilford 5, Northern Guilford 1….*****

Had some good scores and reports up here yesterday/Wednesday with Grimsley, Southwest Guilford, Ragsdale, Western Guilford, Page, East Forsyth, Randleman, Southwestern Randolph all Winners and later we learned it was West Forsyth over High Point Central and add in now, NWG over Northern Guilford….BTW, Page over Dudley, 12-0 yesterday/Wednesday…

Today with all of this rain and nasty weather you can with Jim MudCat Grant, Edgar Waters, or even Bill Lake on the mound for this Thursday and we will start getting a few softball games up here and listed soon as they start get full force into their seasons….

But today, we have for now, Southeast Guilford(0-0/First game of the year for the Falcons) at East Forsyth(1-0)….7pm…East Forsyth defeated Mount Tabor on Wednesday, 4-2…EF has played at least two scrimmage games to go along with their one regular season game…..

We also have spotted by way of our cross-checker, High Point Central(0-1) at Glenn today….6pm

Also Wesleyan Christian Academy(1-0) at Westchester Country Day today….5pm *****WES over Calvary Baptist Day School back on Monday, 12-0….

*****We will be looking around for more games, but look out for MudCat, Waters and Lake today…I used to like that nickname Dennis ‘Oil Can’ Boyd back in the day and Jim ‘Catfish’ Hunter too….*****