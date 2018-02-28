NCHSAA Basketball Regionals for this Saturday with your local teams and their game times/locations
+++++Check out the locations and times below for the Eastern Guilford Wildcat boys, the Northern Guilford Nighthawk girls, the Smith Golden Eagle boys and the Northwest Guilford girls….+++++
West Regionals
*****LJVM Coliseum, Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, NC *****
12:00 pm: 2A Women #3 North Wilkes vs. #1 Mountain Heritage
2:00 pm: 1A Women #3 Murphy vs. #1 Mount Airy
4:00 pm: 4A Men #9 Rocky River vs. #2 Independence
6:00 pm: 3A Men #2 Ben L. Smith vs. #1 Cox Mill
*****Fleming Gymnasium, UNC at Greensboro, Greensboro, NC*****
12:00 pm: 2A Men #4 Salisbury vs. #2 Forest Hills
2:30 pm: 3A Women #2 Northern Guilford vs. #1 Ashbrook
5:00 pm: 1A Men #2 Lincoln Charter vs. #1 Winston-Salem Prep
7:30 pm: 4A Women #2 Mallard Creek vs. #1 Northwest Guilford
East Regionals
*****Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University, Fayetteville, NC*****
12:00 pm: 3A Men #3 Eastern Guilford vs. 1 Northside (Jacksonville)
2:00 pm: 1A Women #10 Weldon vs. #1 Pamlico County
4:00 pm: 1A Men #3 Pamlico County vs. #1 Rocky Mount Prep
6:00 pm: 4A Women #3 Laney vs. #1 Southeast Raleigh
*****Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University, Greenville, NC*****
12:00 pm: 2A Women #3 North Pitt vs. #1 Kinston
2:00 pm: 4A Men #4 South Central vs. #3 Heritage
4:00 pm: 3A Women #10 Havelock vs. #1 Jacksonville
6:00 pm: 2A Men #9 Greene Central vs. #2 Clinton
