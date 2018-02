NCHSAA Basketball Regional Finals Pairings and Schedule

New this year, all 16 games of the Regional Finals will be streamed live on the NFHS Network with the help of student broadcast programs and third-party NFHS Network partner, Radio Free Cabarrus. Middle Creek High School’s “Sports Block” will be producing all four games at Fayetteville State’s Capel Arena for the NFHS Network. Students from Cardinal Gibbons Media class will be producing all four games at East Carolina’s Minges Coliseum in Greenville.

1A MEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Rocky Mount Preparatory (25-0) vs. #3 Pamlico County (21-5)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University

Time: 4:00 p.m.

West

#1 Winston-Salem Prep (25-3) vs. #2 Lincoln Charter (25-4)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Fleming Gymnasium, UNC-Greensboro

Time: 5:00 p.m.

1A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Pamlico County (25-1) vs. #10 Weldon (22-2)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University

Time: 2:00 p.m.

West

#1 Mount Airy (25-2) vs. #3 Murphy (27-2)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Lawrence Joel Veterans; Memorial Coliseum, Wake Forest University

Time: 2:00

2A MEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#9 Greene Central (25-6) vs. #2 Clinton (27-1)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University

Time: 6:00 p.m.

West

#2 Forest Hills (28-2) vs. #4 Salisbury (27-3)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Fleming Gymnasium, UNC-Greensboro

Time: 12:00 noon

2A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Kinston (28-1) vs. #3 North Pitt (24-5)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University

Time: 12:00 noon

West

#1 Mountain Heritage (27-1) vs. #3 North Wilkes (27-3)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Lawrence Joel Veterans; Memorial Coliseum, Wake Forest University

Time: 12:00 noon

3A MEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Northside-Jacksonville (28-0) vs. #3 Eastern Guilford (27-2)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University

Time: 12:00 noon

West

#1 Cox Mill (27-3) vs. #2 Ben L. Smith (27-3)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Lawrence Joel Veterans; Memorial Coliseum, Wake Forest University

Time: 6:00 p.m.

3A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Jacksonville (22-3) vs. #10 Havelock (23-2)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University

Time: 4:00 p.m.

West

#1 Ashbrook (30-0) vs. #2 Northern Guilford (26-4)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Fleming Gymnasium, UNC-Greensboro

Time: 2:30 p.m.

4A MEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#3 Heritage (24-4) vs. #4 South Central (27-0)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Minges Coliseum, East Carolina University

Time: 2:00 p.m.

West

#2 Independence (29-1) vs. #9 Rocky River (23-6)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Lawrence Joel Veterans; Memorial Coliseum, Wake Forest University

Time: 4:00 p.m.

4A WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP REGIONAL FINALS PAIRINGS

East

#1 Southeast Raleigh (29-0) vs. #3 E.A. Laney (28-2)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Capel Arena, Fayetteville State University

Time: 6:00 p.m.

West

#1 Northwest Guilford (27-2) vs. #2 Mallard Creek (28-2)

Date: Saturday, March 3, 2018

Site: Fleming Gymnasium, UNC-Greensboro

Time: 7:30 p.m.