HPU MBB Falls to Longwood in Big South First Round, 68-55

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The seventh-seeded High Point University men’s basketball team fell in the Big South First Round to 10th-seeded Longwood, 68-55, Tuesday night (Feb. 27) at the Millis Center.

The Lancers (7-25) took advantage of 17 turnovers by the Panthers (14-16), scoring 26 points off of miscues to HPU’s 11. Longwood shot 41.5 percent from the field (22-53), while High Point recorded 39.6 percent shooting (21-53).

“We just didn’t play well enough today to get the job done,” HPU head coach Scott Cherry said. “Give Longwood a lot of credit, they came in with a game plan and executed it and we didn’t execute our game plan very well.”

The Lancers forced eight Panther turnovers in the first 10:44 of the game, jumping out to a 25-7 lead. High Point came back on an 11-3 run and twice cut the lead to nine before going in at halftime down 11, with Longwood leading, 37-26.

Down by 12 points in the second half, 49-37, the Panthers cut the lead to seven on a layup by freshman Justyn Mutts and a 3-pointer by sophomore Jahaad Proctor, but that was as close as High Point would come. Longwood pushed the lead as far up as 16 with 2:25 to go on a 3-pointer by B.K. Ashe.

Proctor led all scorers with 16 points, while Mutts recorded 11 points and blocked four shots.

Isaiah Walton and Glover led the Lancers with 14 points each.

Senior Austin White scored six points in his 119th game in the Purple & White, which tied him for seventh all-time at HPU in games played.