Greensboro College Pride Women Pull Away Late To Top Cougars In Conference Opener

Pride Women Pull Away Late To Top Cougars In Conference Opener

from Wes Gullett, SID at Greensboro College

DANVILLE, Va. — The Greensboro College women’s lacrosse team scored four goals in the final six minutes of action to defeat Averett University Wednesday, 12-9.

Greensboro took a one-goal lead just two minutes into the game when Natalie Ritchey found the back of the net for her sixth goal of the season.

Following Ritchey’s goal, Alixis Roccia struck for to straight goals over the next 1:30 to give Averett their first lead of the game at 2-1, with 25:54 to play in the first half.

Despite giving up the two goals, Greensboro quickly responded right back with a goal by Kara Whitson to tie the game.

The Cougars then briefly regained a one-goal edge before the Pride was able to score the final three goals of the half to take a 5-3 lead into the break. Madison Blashaw, Laine Walston and Ritchey combined for the goals, while Murphie Davis had an assist.

Greensboro then rode their momentum into the second period as Peyton Joyce struck for two of her five goals on the day to extend the advantage to 7-3.

However, Averett was able to battle back to take a two-goal lead at 9-7 with 9:06 remaining before Greensboro took final control.

Over the final six minutes, Joyce struck for three goals, while Ritchey and Kara Whitson had one goal each.

“Tonight was an awesome first conference win for our team,” Coach Jena Miller said. “We came out pumped and ready to go, and again it showed.

“We fought extremely hard even when we got down, but we never gave up. The girls really deserved this win!”

Stephanie Carr picked up the win for Greensboro in goal after recording eight saves.

Stephanie Carr picked up the win for Greensboro in goal after recording eight saves.

The Pride women will return to action at 3 p.m. Friday when they host the Knights of Southern Virginia University.