Doug Robertson steps down today as the head football coach at Eastern Guilford High School:Will be named the new head football coach at Thomasville High School
Doug Robertson stepped down today as the head football coach at Eastern Guilford High School, and he will be named the new head football coach at Thomasville High School….
Meeting with current and former Eastern Guilford football players this afternoon and Coach Robertson announced he is leaving the EG Wildcats and will be joining the Thomasville Bulldogs, as their head football coach..
*****Coach Rob stepped down at Eastern Guilford HS effective immediately….*****
+++++The search has begun for a new head football coach at Eastern Guilford High School….+++++
(Eastern Guilford football 3-AA State Runners-up in 2016 lost out in the 3-AA Regional Finals to New Hanover this season, back in December of 2017.
EG was (12-3) in 2017 and (15-1) in 2016….EG fell to the Weddington Warriors in the Championship Game back in 2016 and this past season, Eastern Guilford had the Guilford County Player of the Year, in quarterback Dominique Graves….Graves, a senior at EG, will be headed to Winston-Salem State on a full ride/scholarship, along with his brother Kendyl Graves, in the Fall of 2018…)
$$$$$ We have coach Doug Robertson at (46-21) in his five seasons as head football coach at Eastern Guilford High School(2013-2017)…..
Going (7-5), (7-5), (5-7), (15-1) and (12-3)……$$$$$
EG parent said,
He didn’t doing anything to put kids in school. He said stats didn’t matter but they mattered to him. Wins and loses. TINSLEY Come home!!! Please get a coach who wants kids to get a free education. Scholarship dollars matter to kids just as much as the 80k plus a year Robertson is now making.
Andy Durham said,
The Graves brothers both got full rides to Winston-Salem State and some of that might have come off of Academics, but a full ride is a Full Scholarship for Dominique and Kendyl…
The Howard kid(Kyin), the LB got scholarship money to attend N.C. A&T…I think Bryant Barr and James Artis got money too…
Nic Cheeley with get a scholarship and he should go big time as a DB….
EG kids are getting money and it just takes time and it is now starting to show some results…
They have some big linemen that are still at EG that should get some good money too from some good size colleges…
EG has been doing a good job, they need the support of the families and the faculty too….
From the real old day, the Holt brothers both got scholarships to N.C. State, Scott Youmans a full ride to Duke and Murray Youmans got a scholarship to East Carolina…
Maybe one of the Holt Brothers might want to come back and coach a little football at Eastern Guilford????
They have been doing a very good job with their camps…
