Doug Robertson steps down today as the head football coach at Eastern Guilford High School:Will be named the new head football coach at Thomasville High School

Doug Robertson stepped down today as the head football coach at Eastern Guilford High School, and he will be named the new head football coach at Thomasville High School….

Meeting with current and former Eastern Guilford football players this afternoon and Coach Robertson announced he is leaving the EG Wildcats and will be joining the Thomasville Bulldogs, as their head football coach..

*****Coach Rob stepped down at Eastern Guilford HS effective immediately….*****

+++++The search has begun for a new head football coach at Eastern Guilford High School….+++++

(Eastern Guilford football 3-AA State Runners-up in 2016 lost out in the 3-AA Regional Finals to New Hanover this season, back in December of 2017.

EG was (12-3) in 2017 and (15-1) in 2016….EG fell to the Weddington Warriors in the Championship Game back in 2016 and this past season, Eastern Guilford had the Guilford County Player of the Year, in quarterback Dominique Graves….Graves, a senior at EG, will be headed to Winston-Salem State on a full ride/scholarship, along with his brother Kendyl Graves, in the Fall of 2018…)

$$$$$ We have coach Doug Robertson at (46-21) in his five seasons as head football coach at Eastern Guilford High School(2013-2017)…..

Going (7-5), (7-5), (5-7), (15-1) and (12-3)……$$$$$