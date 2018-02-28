College Softball Final: Meredith 7, Guilford 6

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Eran Artigues hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to help Meredith College to a 7-6 win at Guilford College on Wednesday. Game two of the scheduled doubleheader was suspended due to darkness with the score tied 4-4 in the fourth inning. Both teams ended the day with a 6-3 record.

The Avenging Angels outhit the Quakers 13-7 in game one. Kelsey Mabe, Sarah Watson, Julia Allsbrook and Erica Occena all had two hits for MC.

GC trailed 1-0 in the second inning before Jordan Starke knocked a two-run homer to give the home club the 2-1 lead. Guilford used the long ball to add to its lead in the third frame. Makayla Crawford and Anna Wolfe (2-3, 3 RBI) hit back-to-back bombs to make the score 4-2.

Meredith responded with two runs in the fourth and a single tally in the sixth to tie the game.

After the Avenging Angels took a 7-4 lead, GC rallied in the bottom of the seventh inning. Wolfe doubled home Kelly McNeil (who also had doubled) and Makayla Carver to pull within one run. With the tying run on third base and Wolfe on second with the potential winning score, Meredith Aldridge got two fly-outs to win the game.

Aldridge (1-0) pitched the final 4 1/3 innings for the Avenging Angels. She allowed two runs and four hits. Guilford’s Courtney Lackey (3-2) took the loss after giving up four runs and six hits.

The Quakers return to action on Tuesday, March 6 at Salem College. The doubleheader begins at 5 p.m.