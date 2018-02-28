Braschi Earns Elon’s CAA Institutional Female Scholar-Athlete Award

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University women’s tennis senior Erica Braschi was selected as the Institutional Female Scholar-Athlete award winner for the Phoenix by the Colonial Athletic Association, as announced by the league office on Wednesday, Feb. 28.

University of Delaware senior field hockey standout Emmeline Oltmans was named the Colonial Athletic Association Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The CAA’s Academic Affairs Committee made the selection.

Braschi maintains a 3.90 GPA in the classroom as a biochemistry major. Last season’s 2017 CAA Women’s Tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year was also selected as the ITA Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award winner for the Carolina Region as a junior during the 2016-17 season. Braschi is also a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Phi Kappa Phi, and Phi Lambda Upsilon National Chemistry honor societies.

The native of Dorado, Puerto Rico, is a two-time All-CAA selection for singles and doubles and is a three-time ITA Scholar-Athlete. Braschi has also collected CAA Player of the Week and CAA Doubles Team of the Week honors twice during her collegiate career. During her career, she has won a total of 78 singles matches and 67 doubles matches.

The Colonial Athletic Association’s Academic Affairs Committee changed the format of the Scholar-Athlete of the Year program this year, soliciting one female and one male nominee from each of the 10 schools, and selecting one winner for each gender from those 10 nominees. In the past, there had been one nominee per sport from each school that earned sport honors, and then each sport winner was part of the pool for the Male and Female Scholar-Athletes of the Year.

2017-18 CAA Institutional Female Scholar-Athlete Awards

Mary Kate Bowers, Col. of Charleston (Soccer)

Erica Braschi, Elon (Tennis)

Xandra Fougner, UNCW (Tennis)

Kelly Gerdes, Hofstra (Soccer)

Anila Mehta, Northeastern (Swimming & Diving)

Erin Menges, W&M (Field Hockey)

Emmeline Oltmans, Delaware (Field Hockey)

Paige Propp, Drexel (Rowing)

Elena Romesburg, James Madison (Lacrosse)

Tianna Wallpher, Towson (Lacrosse)