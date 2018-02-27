HPU Women’s Golf Finishes 24th at Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. — The High Point University women’s golf team finished 24th at the Edwin Watts/Kiawah Island Spring Classic Tuesday at the Oak Point Golf Club (Par 72 – 5,941 yards) in Kiawah Island, S.C.

The Panthers concluded the tournament with a three-round score of 920 after shooting a 21-over 309 on the final day. HPU finished ahead of Big South schools, Presbyterian (924) and Longwood (942), but behind Charleston Southern (901).

“I’m really proud of the way the girls never gave up this week,” HPU head coach Alexis Bennett said. “ Especially today in very windy conditions, and on a day where not one team broke 300, we fought hard and were able to put up a respectable number considering. We are excited for a quick turnaround and not having to sleep on this one long before getting back at it in Wilmington in just a few days!”

Sophomore Samantha Vodry had the best third-round for the Panthers, shooting 1-over (73) with five birdies. Vodry finished 15-over for the tournament in a tie for 92nd place.

Fellow sophomore Tonrak Tasaso led HPU for the tournament, finishing with a three-day score of 11-over 227 and in a tie for 58th place. Tasaso shot a 79 (+7) in the final round.

Senior Cayla Smith and sophomore Anna-Marie Kuenzle finished in a tie for 129th at 19-over. Smith shot 5-over 77, while Kuenzle was 8-over (80) for the final round. Freshman Anna Holmberg finished in a tie for 144th at 22-over for the tournament.

The Panthers return to action March 5-6 for the River Landing Classic in Wallace, N.C.