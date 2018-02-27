HPU Women’s Basketball: Harris Reaches 1,000 in HPU¹s 63-48 Setback to Radford

• Junior Emma Bockrath finished the day with 20 points, four rebounds and three steals for her seventh 20-point game of the year.

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The High Point University women’s basketball team wrapped up its home slate with a 63-48 defeat against Radford on Tuesday evening in the Millis Center. In the final minute of the contest, senior Kat Harris scored to eclipse 1,000 career points.

The Panthers (16-12, 10-7) built a 30-27 halftime lead as junior Emma Bockrath scored 14 first-half points. However, the Highlanders (21-7, 14-3) picked up the defensive pressure holding HPU to 18 points in the second half while scoring 36 on the other end to earn the victory.

“I think we came out with great energy in the first half, but in the second half it wasn’t there,” head coach DeUnna Hendrix said. “I was happy with our effort in the first half, but we need to be more consistent because you can’t win games with a half of effort. Our communication level needs to increase so we can play team basketball on both ends because without that we can’t win games.”

Bockrath finished with a game-high 20 points to go with four rebounds and three steals. Sophomore Camryn Brown joined her in double figures with 12 points on the strength of three three-pointers while adding three steals.

Harris’s milestone basket came on a driving layup with 41 seconds to play to become the 11th Panther in the program’s Division I era with 1,000 career points.

“That’s a great milestone for her,” Hendrix said of Harris reaching 1,000 career points. “I’ve put Kat in a lot of different positions and asked her to come off the bench and start at times and so for her to come up with a milestone like that is great.”

On the boards, the Highlanders earned a 41-30 margin despite an eight-rebound performance from junior Shea Morgan. Despite forcing 24 turnovers – aided by four steals from junior Lindsey Edwards – HPU was only able to tally 19 points off those extra possessions while Radford turned HPU’s 13 miscues into 12 points.

In the early going, Radford converted their six offensive rebounds into six second-chance points to build a 15-12 lead through one. But Bockrath heated up in the second period racking up 10 points of HPU’s 18 points in the frame to send HPU to the break up 30-27.

But after making 12-of-26 (46 percent) in the first half, HPU shot just 6-of-34 (18 percent) after the break. Meanwhile, Radford shot 12-of-20 (60 percent) led by five three-pointers by Claudia Quevedo in the second half.

The Highlanders opened the second half with a 7-0 run to take the lead and never relinquished the lead allowing HPU to get within one possession just once before closing out the 63-48 win.

Prior to the tip, High Point honored its senior class of Harris, Kennedy Currie, Hunter Fleming and Bre Davis.

The Purple & White conclude their regular season at Liberty on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. The team will then return to Lynchburg, Va. the following weekend to take part in the Big South Championship.