HPU Baseball Panthers Fall at No. 13 North Carolina, 10-0

• Five different Panther pitchers posted scoreless outings on the afternoon.

• Senior Blake Schunk extended his hitting streak to five games with a 1-for-4 day.

• HPU remains on the road for a three-game series at William & Mary this weekend beginning on Friday at 6 p.m.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The High Point University baseball team saw its four-game winning streak come to an end at the hands of No. 13 North Carolina, 10-0, on Tuesday afternoon at Boshamer Stadium.

“Tonight was an embarrassing effort on our part and we couldn’t have seemed less interested,” head coach Craig Cozart said. Coming off a great weekend, I am tremendously disappointed. We get shutout, get two hits, and make five errors. It’s almost impossible to win a game like that.”

HPU (4-4) utilized nine different pitchers on the afternoon with five posting scoreless outings. Freshman Caleb Williams earned the start and worked around a two-out error for a spotless frame that also featured a pickoff. Redshirt-freshman Kirby Osborn yielded a one-out single, but otherwise kept the Tar Heels (4-5) off the board in the second.

Redshirt-sophomore Harrison Smith, junior Nick Niarchos, and freshman Jacob Winger posted perfect 1-2-3 frames in the third, sixth, and seventh innings, respectively.

North Carolina scratched across a run in the last of the fourth on a sacrifice fly that was preceded by a single and two errors. The Heels added five runs in the last of the fifth, four with two outs to grow its lead to 6-0. UNC would add four two-out runs in the eighth to account for the final margin.

High Point was unable to get much going offensively, mustering two hits on the day. HPU did load the bases in the sixth inning with one away, but came away empty after a pair of strikeouts. Senior Blake Schunk provided one of the two knocks to extend his hitting streak to five games.

Freshman Jacob Kates (0-1) was dealt the loss for HPU despite not allowing an earned run in his inning of work.

High Point continues its week-long road trip with a three-game series this weekend at William & Mary in Williamsburg, Va. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6 p.m.