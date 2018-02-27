High School Basketball Tonight for our Guilford County teams:Round One of the Regionals/Round Four of the NCHSAA Playoffs(Games on GSOSports.com)
NCHSAA Playoff Basketball Games Tonight for our Guilford County Teams(and everybody is home Tonight)……….
Looks like it is Boy’s games at 7 and the Girl’s games at 6pm…..
Boys 3-A:
WEST
#3 Hickory (27-2) at #2 Ben L. Smith (26-3) 7pm
Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio with Kris Walser and Coach Marlon White….Pregame at 6:30pm, followed by the tip-off at 7pm…
Follow the game on GreensboroSports Radio and be sure to Click On, GreensboroSports Radio 2….
EAST
#7 Southern Lee (25-3) at #3 Eastern Guilford (26-2) 7pm
Game can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio with Dennis White, with the pregame at 6:30pm and the game to follow at 7pm….
Girls 4-A:
WEST
#4 Ardrey Kell (25-3) at #1 Northwest Guilford (26-2) 6pm
Girls 3-A:
WEST
#11 Rockingham County (25-4) at #2 Northern Guilford (25-4) 6pm
