High Point Men’s Golf Places Seventh at Wexford Intercollegiate

• Sophomore Brendan MacDougall led the Purple & White placing 12th on the leaderboard (72, 68, 77 – 217).

• Sophomore Alec Weary had the best day of any Panther shooting a +2 (74) in the final round.

• High Point placed seventh shooting an 892 (293, 286 and 313), which was a nine-stroke improvement from last season at the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate.

HILTON HEAD, S.C. – The High Point University men’s golf team finished the Wexford Plantation Intercollegiate in seventh place on Tuesday in Hilton Head, S.C. Sophomore Brendan MacDougall wrapped up the three-round event with a 12th-place finish.

The Purple & White shot an 892 total (293, 286 and 313), which was a nine-stroke performance on the team’s ninth-place finish in the event last spring.

“College golf is played over 54 holes, so what we did over the first 36 doesn’t matter if we don’t finish, we must continue to get better,” head coach Brady Gregor said. “This team knows the firepower it has and each player believes we are going to do something special this spring. It’s just a matter of putting all the pieces together.”

Sophomore Alec Weary posted the best day for HPU firing a +2 (74) on the final trip around the 6,913-yard course. Overall, Weary carded a 225 (74, 77, 74) to tie for 32nd in the 90-person field.

MacDougall concluded his spring-opener with a 77 (+5) en route to a 12th-place finish (72, 68, 77). One stroke behind MacDougall on the day, sophomore RJ Bartolomucci shot a third-round 78 (+6) to complete the tournament tied with Weary for 32nd (79, 68, 78).

No. 38 TCU claimed the team title shooting 853 with Georgia one stroke behind. Of the five Big South teams in the field, HPU finished second just two strokes back of Radford.

Rounding out the lineup, Davis Kiger (72, 77, 84) finished tied for 61st while senior Emile Menard (75, 73, 88) tied for 65th.

The Panthers will head to the Southern Intercollegiate held in Athens, Ga. on March 12.