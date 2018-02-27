Guilford County Teams go Four-for-Four Tonight:Four Guilford County Teams in the NCHSAA Basketball Regional Finals on Saturday

Four Guilford Teams in Round One of the NCHSAA Basketball Regionals tonight, and now Four Guilford County Teams in the Regional Finals on Saturday…

GUILFORD COUNTY GOES FOUR-for-FOUR…..

Northern Guilford girls over Rockingham County. 39-21….

Northwest Guilford girls over Ardrey Kell, 47-31…

Eastern Guilford boys over Southern Lee, 62-37…

EG-SL Line:

End of 1st Q:EG 14, SL 6…Halftime:EG 19, SL 13…End of 3rd Q:EG 36, SL 22….Final:EG 62, SL 37

And what turned out to be the closest and from what some are telling me the most exciting game of the night, it was

the Smith boys 73, Hickory 62….Smith closed strong to win by 11….

Smith in the lane tonight:

Hickory 13 17 18 14 — 62 Smith 10 25 13 25 — 73

*****Four Guilford County teams in the NCHSAA Basketball Regional Finals on Saturday, and it is going that way, Four Guilford County teams in the Finals, for the second straight year/season….

Guilford County is getting down and it is now down to just two games left, and we will have ourselves some Champions, right?????

On Saturday we will find:

Northern Guilford girls vs. Gastonia Ashbrook

Northwest Guilford girls vs. Mallard Creek

Smith boys vs. Cox Mill

Eastern Guilford boys vs. Jacksonville Northeastern….

NG, NWG and Smith will be in the Triad and Eastern Guilford is going East, to East Carolina University……

Interesting read for the NCHSAA site:

Cox Mill

57

Jesse Carson

87

*****Also on the state association site:

3-A Boys West Regional Finals:

#4

Jesse Carson vs.

#2

Ben L. Smith

+++++There always has to be a little stir, almost like we can’t live without it…..+++++

*****from the Cox Mill site on MaxPreps:*****

The Cox Mill varsity basketball team won Tuesday’s home playoff game against Jesse Carson (China Grove, NC) by a score of 87-57.

2/27 @ 7p Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 T Jesse Carson - - - - 57 Cox Mill - - - - 87

Some of our Guilford County scoring totals for Tonight/Tuesday….

EG vs. Southern Lee….EG:Jaylen Alston 27 points, Montez Venable 11, Dominique Graves and Nick McMullen 7 each, 4 for Nic Cheeley, Kadyn Dawkins with 3, OJ Johnson with 2, Justin Matthews with 1 point….

Southern Lee:Nate Thompson with 15 points. Octavious Flack with 7 points, Phillip Martin Jr. with 6, Khalil Ridges with 5 points, and Jarvis Jackson with 4 points….

Smith boys scoring:Isaiah Bigelow with 27 points, Cameron Hayes with 10, Jaylan Gainey with 9, Jordan Williams with 8, Malik Puryear with 7, Jacob Crutchfield with 6, Silas Mason and Jaylin Gamble with 3 points each….

Northwest Guilford girls scoring:Liz Kitley 14 points, Lindsay Gauldin with 11 points, Bria Gibbs with 10, Reagan Kargo with 8 and Cayla King with 4 points….

Northern Guilford girls scoring:Elissa Cunane 13 points, Janelle Henderson 10 points, Kassie Robakiewicz 9 points, Stephanie Chandler 5 points, Mercedes Wampler 2 points….

The ROCK had Madeline Hardy with 14 points…..

*****Thanks to all on a great night of Guilford County high school basketball……*****