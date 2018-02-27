Former Southern Guilford HS Standout/Reigning CPL Hitter of the Year Evan Edwards Returns to HiToms

Reigning CPL Hitter of the Year Evan Edwards Returns to HiToms

North Carolina State first baseman Evan Edwards will return to Finch Field in the 2018 Coastal Plain League season as a member of the High Point-Thomasville HiToms.

Edwards starred for the HiToms a season ago, hitting .355 and smashing 13 home runs to go along with 32 RBIs, earning him the CPL Hitter of the Year award. He also played stellar defense at first base, committing just two errors on the season.

The junior debuted for NC State in the Wolfpack’s season opener Feb. 16 against Seton Hall. He transferred to the university after playing junior college baseball for two seasons at USC-Lancaster.

“Evan’s been a mainstay of the HiToms organization for several years,” said HiTom head coach Brian Rountree. “It’s been good to see him grow and mature, and to have the CPL Hitter of the Year back will be huge for us.”

Edwards, a former standout with Southern Guilford High School, will rejoin the HiToms for his second season with the CPL team.

He also played for the Post 87 HiToms American Legion team from 2014 to 2016. While Edwards was on the roster, Post 87 captured two Area 3 championships.

High Point-Thomasville finished third in the Coastal Plain League West last season with a 29-25 record before bowing out to the Savannah Bananas in the semifinal round of the Pettit Cup Playoffs.

The three-time Pettit Cup champion HiToms officially open the 2018 season with an exhibition at historic Finch Field against the Kernersville Bulldogs of the Carolina Virginia Collegiate League on Saturday, May 26, at 6:00 p.m.

The HiToms will begin Coastal Plain regular season play May 31 on the road against the Gastonia Grizzlies, the reigning CPL champion.