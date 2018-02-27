Elon Women’s Golf Wraps Opening Tournament of Spring Season

KIAWAH, S.C. – The Elon University women’s golf team concluded play in its first of five spring events by placing 26th out of 43 teams at the 2018 Edwin Watts / Kiawah Island Spring Classic on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The Phoenix posted a three-round score of 923.

The Highlights

Heather Munro was Elon’s top finisher. The senior carded a final-round 78 to finish the three-day event with a 227 and tie for 58th place out of 218 participants.

She was followed by Hilda Kristjansdottir who tied for 87th with a mark of 230 following an 81 over her final 18 holes of play.

With a total score of 233, Aurelia Hamm tied for 113th. Adel Vadkerti and Katherine Reilly tied for 147th with a tournament score of 239.

Up Next

The Phoenix will return to the links for the River Landing Classic hosted by UNCW in Wallace, N.C. The tournament will begin on March 5.

FINAL RESULTS

2018 Edwin Watts / Kiawah Island Spring Classic

Feb. 25-28 | Kiawah, S.C.

Team Standings (Top 15)

1. College of Charleston (288-279-305–872) +8

2. Murray State (290-288-301–879) +15

3. Jacksonville (296-283-303–882) +18

4. UNC Wilmington (294-291-301–886) +22

5. Western Kentucky (293-291-305–889) +25

6. North Florida (293-294-304–891) +27

7. UNCG (296-300-300–896) +32

8. SCAD – Savannah (293-292-312–897) +33

T9. Georgia Southern (301-288-311–900) +36

T9. Georgetown (297-300-303–900) +36

T9. Navy (303-296-301–900) +36

T9. East Tennessee State (304-294-302–900) +36

T13. Fairleigh Dickinson (300-290-311–901) +37

T13. Charleston Southern (297-295-309–901) +37

15. Stetson (300-295-309–904) +40

26. Elon (299-307-317–923) +59



Elon Standings

T58. Heather Munro (74-75-78–227) +11

T87. Hilda Kristjansdottir (74-75-81–230) +14

T113. Aurelia Hamm (74-79-80–233) +17

T147. Katherine Reilly (77-78-84–239) +23

T147. Adel Vadkerti (82-79-78–239) +23