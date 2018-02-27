College Softball News – Guilford’s Carver Named ODAC Hitter of the Week

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College junior Makayla Carver (Granite Falls, N.C./South Caldwell) earned the Old Dominion Athletic Conference’s (ODAC) Softball Hitter of the Week Award Monday. Carver is the first Quaker so honored this season and collected the prize for the first time in her career.

Carver, a 5-9 outfielder and pitcher, enjoyed a torrid week at the plate with 17 hits in 22 at-bats for a .773 batting average. She hit two homers, three doubles and knocked in seven in the six games, five of which were Guilford wins. The leadoff hitter had a .783 on-base percentage and 1.182 slugging percentage for the week with at least two hits in all six games.

Carver was 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI against Mary Baldwin University. She homered and drove in three of Guilford’s four runs in a 4-0 win over Methodist University. Carver had three hits in both games of a doubleheader split with Greensboro College, including a solo homer in the nightcap. She earned a pitching win with six strikeouts in four shutout innings versus Mary Baldwin.

Carver leads the ODAC with a .690 batting average and six stolen bases eight games into the season. She also tops the league in hits (20) and on-base percentage (.710). Carver is third in the conference with four doubles and two home runs. As a pitcher, she is 1-1 with a 3.50 earned run average in eight innings. Her 7.88 strikeouts per seven innings stand fourth in the league.

Coach Dennis Shores’ Quakers close an eight-game homestand Wednesday (2/28) with a nonconference doubleheader versus Meredith College. First pitch is 2:00 p.m. on Guilford’s Haworth Field.