Two Greensboro College Student-Athletes Earn USA South Rookie of the Week Honors

Two Student-Athletes Earn USA South Rookie of the Week Honors

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two Greensboro College student-athletes earned USA South Athletic Conference Rookie of the Week honors, the conference announced Monday.

Jasmine Worthy earned the softball honor, while Patrick Bell earned the men’s lacrosse honor.

Worthy, a native of Charlotte, N.C., went a combined 7-for-11 (.636) with a .636 on-base percentage and a .727 slugging percentage last week to go along with three RBIs and one double in a 3-1 week.

In a doubleheader sweep of Southern Virginia, Worthy was a combined 4-for-5 with two RBIs before going 4-for-5 in a two-game split with Guilford College.

Bell, a native of Greensboro, N.C., was a combined 33-of-47 in face-offs with 11 ground balls as the Pride posted a 1-1 record.

In an 18-8 loss to Guilford, Bell was 15-of-25 in face-offs with five ground balls. In an 18-2 victory over USA South rival Averett, Bell was 18-of-22 in face-offs with six ground balls.

