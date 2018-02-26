Southwest Guilford HS Athletics for the Week of 2/26-3/2/18:Baseball Home Tuesday and Friday(vs. Grimsley good matchup)/Soccer, Softball, Tennis, Lacrosse have hectic/busy week
Monday, February 26
No events scheduled
Tuesday, February 27
No events scheduled
Wednesday, February 28
4:30 PM Mens Varsity Tennis Mount Tabor High School Home
5:00 PM Mens Varsity Baseball Rockingham County High School Home
5:00 PM Womens Junior Varsity Soccer Southeast Guilford High School Away
5:00PM Womens Junior Varsity Softball Rockingham County High School Home
6:00 PM Womens Varsity Soccer Ragsdale High School Home
7:00 PM Womens Varsity Softball Rockingham County High School Home
Thursday, March 01
4:30 PM Mens Varsity Tennis High Point Central High School Home
5:00PM Mens Junior Varsity Lacrosse East Forsyth High School Endowment Game Home
5:30 PM Womens Varsity Lacrosse West Forsyth High School Away
6:00 PM Womens Varsity Soccer High Point Central High School Away
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Lacrosse East Forsyth High School Endowment Game Home
Friday, March 02
4:30 PM Mens Varsity Tennis Ben L. Smith High School Home
5:00 PM Mens Varsity Baseball Grimsley High School Home
5:00 PM Mens Junior Varsity Baseball Grimsley High School Away
5:00PM Womens Junior Varsity Softball Northern Guilford High School Home
5:30 PM Mens Junior Varsity Lacrosse Cancelled- Grimsley High School Away
7:00 PM Womens Varsity Softball Northern Guilford High School Home
7:30 PM Mens Varsity Lacrosse Cancelled- Grimsley High School Away
Saturday, March 03
No events scheduled
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.