Southeast Guilford HS Athletics for the Week of 2/26-3/2/18:Busy week of Soccer, Softball and Lacrosse/Baseball at East Forsyth on Thursday
02/26/18 Monday Soccer V Women’s A 6:00 PM Eastern Randolph S Eastern Randolph Bus 8115 4:00
02/28/18 Wednesday Tennis V Men’s A 4:30 PM Ragsdale
02/28/18 Wednesday Soccer JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Southwest Guilford
02/28/18 Wednesday Softball JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Eastern Randolph
02/28/18 Wednesday Lacrosse V Women’s H 5:00 PM Ragsdale SEHS Stadium
02/28/18 Wednesday Soccer V Women’s H 6:30 PM Dudley SE Soccer Facility
02/28/18 Wednesday Softball V Women’s H 7:00 PM Eastern Randolph SE Softball Field
02/28/18 Wednesday Lacrosse V Men’s H 7:00 PM Ragsdale SEHS Stadium
03/01/18 Thursday Tennis V Men’s A 4:30 PM Western Guilford Western Guilford High School
03/01/18 Thursday Baseball JV Men’s A 4:30PM East Forsyth
03/01/18 Thursday Soccer JV Women’s H 5:00 PM Glenn
03/01/18 Thursday Lacrosse JV Women’s H 5:30 PM Northwest Guilford High School
03/01/18 Thursday Soccer V Women’s H 6:30 PM Glenn SE Soccer Facility
03/01/18 Thursday Baseball V Men’s A 7:00 PM East Forsyth
03/01/18 Thursday Lacrosse V Women’s H 7:00 PM Northwest Guilford High School
03/02/18 Friday Softball V Women’s H 6:00 PM Wheatmore High School SE Softball Field
