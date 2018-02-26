Munro, Kristjansdottir Lead Elon Women’s Golf on Day Two at Kiawah

KIAWAH, S.C. – Led by Heather Munro and Hilda Kristjansdottir, the Elon University women’s golf team sits in 26th place out of 43 squads following two rounds of the 2018 Edwin Watts / Kiawah Island Spring Classic hosted by College of Charleston.

Round TWO Results

The Highlights

Munro and Kristajansdottir fired identical rounds for the second consecutive day as both finished their second round with a three-over 75. The duo’s 149 is tied for 63rd out of 218 participants in the field of the largest women’s collegiate golf tournament in the country. Munro carded one birdie over her second 18 holes, giving her four for the tournament, while Kristjansdottir had three for the second round and has six through 36 holes of play.

Aurelia Hamm carded two birdies on Monday, but finished with a seven-over 79 on day two. Over two rounds, Hamm sits in a tie for 104th with a 153.

Katherine Reilly now has six birdies as well, following a second round 78 in which she recorded three. Adel Vadkerti had a pair of birdies on Monday on her way to shooting a 79.

Up Next

Elon will conclude play at the Edwin Watts / Kiawah Island Spring Classic on Tuesday as the third, and final, round gets underway at 8:30 a.m.

2018 Edwin Watts / Kiawah Island Spring Classic

Feb. 25-28 | Kiawah, S.C.

Team Standings (Top 15)

1. College of Charleston (288-279–567) -9

2. Murray State (290-288–578) +2

3. Jacksonville (296-283–579) +3

4. Western Kentucky (293-291–584) +8

T5. SCAD – Savannah (293-292–585) +9

T5. Jacksonville State (294-291–585) +9

T5. UNC Wilmington (294-291–585) +9

8. North Florida (293-294–587) +11

9. Georgia Southern (301-288–589) +13

10. Fairleigh Dickinson (300-290–590) +14

T11. Charleston Southern (297-295–592) +16

T11. William & Mary (289-303–592) +16

13. Stetson (300-295–595) +19

14. UNCG (296-300–596) +20

15. Georgetown (297-300–597) +21

26. Elon (299-307–606) +30

Elon Standings

T63. Heather Munro (74-75–149) +5

T63. Hilda Kristjansdottir (74-75–149) +5

T104. Aurelia Hamm (74-79–153) +9

T123. Katherine Reilly (77-78–155) +11

T171. Adel Vadkerti (82-79–161) +17