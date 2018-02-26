HPU Men’s Basketball: Three Panthers Earn All-Big South Honors

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High Point University men’s basketball junior Andre Fox and sophomore Jahaad Proctor have been named to the All-Big South Second Team, the conference announced Monday (Feb. 26). In addition, freshman Justyn Mutts was recognized on the Big South All-Freshman Team and Proctor was also selected to the Big South All-Academic Team.

Proctor led the Panthers in the regular season and ranked sixth in the Big South in scoring with 16.4 points per game, eighth in assists with 3.0 per contest and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.3. His field goal percentage of 43.8 percent and his free throw percentage of 78.0 percent both rank ninth in the conference. Proctor has had eight games of 20 or more points, including seven in Big South action. In games where he has had four or more assists, High Point is 10-2.

Fox is second on High Point and ninth in the Big South in scoring at 16.0 points per game. He is also fifth in field goal percentage and is shooting 42.9 percent from behind the arc. Fox has scored in double figures 23 times this season and has recorded 20 or more points in 11 contests.

Mutts ranked seventh in the Big South in blocks, averaging 1.0 blocks per game during the regular season. The freshman has started 17 games for the Panthers, averaging 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Mutts has six games in double figures and eight games with five or more rebounds. Mutts is the first Panther all-freshman selection since John Brown and Adam Weary were honored in 2013.

The Panthers host Longwood on Tuesday (Feb. 27) in the Big South Tournament First Round. Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m.

2017-18 BIG SOUTH MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE

First-Team All-Conference

Xavier Cooks, F, Sr., Winthrop

Chris Clemons, G, Jr., Campbell

Ahmad Thomas, G, Sr., UNC Asheville

Ed Polite Jr., F, Jr., Radford

MaCio Teague, G, Soph., UNC Asheville

Second-Team All-Conference

Christian Keeling, G, Soph., Charleston Southern

David Efianayi, G, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb

Scottie James, F, R-Soph., Liberty

Andre Fox, G, Jr., High Point

Jahaad Proctor, G, Soph., High Point

Honorable Mention All-Conference

Reggie Dillard, G, R-Sr., Presbyterian College

Liam O’Reilly, G, Sr., Gardner-Webb

Marcus Burk, G, Soph., Campbell

Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford

Bjorn Broman, G, Jr., Winthrop

All-Freshman Team

Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford

Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G, Fr., Charleston Southern

Jaheam Cornwall, G, Fr., Gardner-Webb

Elijah Cuffee, G, Fr., Liberty

Justyn Mutts, F, Fr., High Point

All-Academic Team

Cory Gensler, G, Soph., Campbell

Christian Keeling, G, Soph., Charleston Southern

Patrick Zeck, F, Soph., Gardner-Webb

Jahaad Proctor, G, Soph., High Point

Ryan Kemrite, G, R-Sr., Liberty

Dominic Ezeani, G, Soph., Longwood

JC Younger, G, Soph., Presbyterian College

Caleb Tanner, G, Jr., Radford

Kevin Vannatta, G, Sr., UNC Asheville

Anders Broman, G, R-Sr., Winthrop

Player of the Year

Xavier Cooks, F, Sr., Winthrop

Freshman of the Year

Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford

Defensive Player of the Year

Ahmad Thomas, G, Sr., UNC Asheville

Coach of the Year

Mike Jones, Radford

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Kevin Vannatta, G, Sr., UNC Asheville