HPU Men’s Basketball: Three Panthers Earn All-Big South Honors
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — High Point University men’s basketball junior Andre Fox and sophomore Jahaad Proctor have been named to the All-Big South Second Team, the conference announced Monday (Feb. 26). In addition, freshman Justyn Mutts was recognized on the Big South All-Freshman Team and Proctor was also selected to the Big South All-Academic Team.
Proctor led the Panthers in the regular season and ranked sixth in the Big South in scoring with 16.4 points per game, eighth in assists with 3.0 per contest and fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio at 1.3. His field goal percentage of 43.8 percent and his free throw percentage of 78.0 percent both rank ninth in the conference. Proctor has had eight games of 20 or more points, including seven in Big South action. In games where he has had four or more assists, High Point is 10-2.
Fox is second on High Point and ninth in the Big South in scoring at 16.0 points per game. He is also fifth in field goal percentage and is shooting 42.9 percent from behind the arc. Fox has scored in double figures 23 times this season and has recorded 20 or more points in 11 contests.
Mutts ranked seventh in the Big South in blocks, averaging 1.0 blocks per game during the regular season. The freshman has started 17 games for the Panthers, averaging 5.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Mutts has six games in double figures and eight games with five or more rebounds. Mutts is the first Panther all-freshman selection since John Brown and Adam Weary were honored in 2013.
The Panthers host Longwood on Tuesday (Feb. 27) in the Big South Tournament First Round. Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m.
2017-18 BIG SOUTH MEN’S BASKETBALL ALL-CONFERENCE
First-Team All-Conference
Xavier Cooks, F, Sr., Winthrop
Chris Clemons, G, Jr., Campbell
Ahmad Thomas, G, Sr., UNC Asheville
Ed Polite Jr., F, Jr., Radford
MaCio Teague, G, Soph., UNC Asheville
Second-Team All-Conference
Christian Keeling, G, Soph., Charleston Southern
David Efianayi, G, R-Jr., Gardner-Webb
Scottie James, F, R-Soph., Liberty
Andre Fox, G, Jr., High Point
Jahaad Proctor, G, Soph., High Point
Honorable Mention All-Conference
Reggie Dillard, G, R-Sr., Presbyterian College
Liam O’Reilly, G, Sr., Gardner-Webb
Marcus Burk, G, Soph., Campbell
Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford
Bjorn Broman, G, Jr., Winthrop
All-Freshman Team
Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford
Phlandrous Fleming Jr., G, Fr., Charleston Southern
Jaheam Cornwall, G, Fr., Gardner-Webb
Elijah Cuffee, G, Fr., Liberty
Justyn Mutts, F, Fr., High Point
All-Academic Team
Cory Gensler, G, Soph., Campbell
Christian Keeling, G, Soph., Charleston Southern
Patrick Zeck, F, Soph., Gardner-Webb
Jahaad Proctor, G, Soph., High Point
Ryan Kemrite, G, R-Sr., Liberty
Dominic Ezeani, G, Soph., Longwood
JC Younger, G, Soph., Presbyterian College
Caleb Tanner, G, Jr., Radford
Kevin Vannatta, G, Sr., UNC Asheville
Anders Broman, G, R-Sr., Winthrop
Player of the Year
Xavier Cooks, F, Sr., Winthrop
Freshman of the Year
Carlik Jones, G, R-Fr., Radford
Defensive Player of the Year
Ahmad Thomas, G, Sr., UNC Asheville
Coach of the Year
Mike Jones, Radford
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Kevin Vannatta, G, Sr., UNC Asheville
