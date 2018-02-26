HPU MBB Hosts Longwood in Big South First Round Tuesday

WHEN: Tuesday, February 27, 2018 | 7:00 p.m.

WHERE: High Point, N.C. | Millis Center (1,750)

RECORDS: High Point (14-15, 9-9 Big South) | Longwood (6-25, 3-13 Big South)

SERIES RECORD: 42nd meeting, HPU leads, 24-7

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The High Point University men’s basketball team (14-15, 9-9 Big South) opens the Big South Tournament at home on Tuesday (Feb. 27) against Longwood. Tip-off at the Millis Center is set for 7 p.m.

Kevin Burke and Stafford Stephenson will be back on the call on for the Big South Network. Coverage is set to begin at approximately 6:55 p.m.

TICKET INFORMATION

PAW PRINTS

• The Panthers earned the No. 7 seed for the tournament, while the Lancers (6-25, 3-15) are the No. 10 seed. The winner of this matchup will move on to the quarterfinals and take on the No. 2 seed Radford. Tip-off in that quarterfinal in Asheville is set for 1 p.m. on Thursday (March 1).

• High Point is 11-16 all-time in the Big South Tournament. The Panthers have played in the first round once, defeating Gardner-Webb, 68-58 on Feb. 27, 2012.

• This will be the 32nd meeting between the two programs with HPU leading, 24-7. High Point has won 10 out of the last 11 against Longwood, including both meetings this season by a similar margin. HPU won in Farmville, Va., 75-55, on Jan 21 before winning at the Millis Center, 75-56, on Feb. 22.

• Last time out, the Panthers fell at Liberty, 65-45, on Saturday (Feb. 24) in Lynchburg, Va. Sophomore Jahaad Proctor led HPU with 16 points.

• Last time against the Lancers, Andre Fox tallied his 1,000th-career point, becoming the 33rd student-athlete in program history and the 10th in HPU’s Division I history to record 1,000 career points. Fox currently has 1,008 points in the Purple & White. Next on the list at No. 32 is Willie Walker (1985-89) with 1,016 career points.

• Tuesday’s game will be the 119th career contest for senior Austin White, which will tie him with David Campbell (2007-11), Nick Barbour (2008-12) and John Brown (2012-16) for the seventh-most in HPU history.

• Andre Fox has 109 career 3-point field goals, ninth-most all-time at HPU. Next up on the chart is Zione White, who made 128 career 3-point field goals from 2003-05. Fox is currently 10th all-time at HPU with 293 attempts from behind the arc.

• After dropping their first four games decided by five points or less, the Panthers have won their last two. In both cases, High Point made defensive stands and made the primary scorers pass up the ball. HPU won 61-60 at Radford and 66-65 against Gardner-Webb.

HISTORY vs. LONGWOOD

This will be the 32nd meeting between the two programs with High Point leading the series, 24-7. HPU have won 10 out of the last 11 meetings, including the last three. High Point was victorious in both contests this season and had a similar scoreline in both games. On Jan. 21 in Farmville, Va., Jahaad Proctor led all scorers with five 3-pointers and 22 points in a 75-55 Panther win. On Feb. 22 at the Millis Center, HPU picked up a 75-56 victory. Andre Fox scored 18 points and recorded his 1,000th-career point during the game.

A LOOK AT THE LANCERS (6-23, 3-13 BIG SOUTH)

Longwood comes into the game having dropped its last 12 games, including a 70-47 setback against Radford on Saturday (Feb. 24) in Farmville, Va. Isaiah Walton leads the Lancers with 16.2 points per game, while B.K. Ashe is second on the squad with 12.9 points per contest. Damarion Geter is fourth in the Big South with 7.3 rebounds per game and fifth in the conference with 1.2 blocks per contest.

HISTORY vs. OPPONENTS FROM VIRGINIA

High Point has complied a 82-75 (.522) record all-time against Division I programs hailing from the Old Dominion State. HPU’s most common opponents are Radford (21-24, .467), Liberty (17-24, .415) and Longwood (24-7, .774). High Point is 62-55 (.530) against Big South programs from Virginia and 20-20 (.500) against the rest of the state’s Division I teams. HPU is 5-2 against teams from Virginia this season after defeating William & Mary, Liberty, Longwood (twice) and Radford, but also fell to Radford and at Liberty.

NEXT UP

The winner of Tuesday night’s game plays the No. 2 seed Radford in the quarterfinals of the Big South Tournament on Thursday (March1). Tip-off at UNC Asheville’s Kimmel Arena is set for 1 p.m.