Greensboro College Defense Helps Lift Pride Men To First Home Victory Of The Season

Defense Helps Lift Pride Men To First Home Victory Of The Season

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C.-The Greensboro College men’s lacrosse team defeated the Panthers of Hanover College Monday, 9-4.

After a quiet first quarter, the Pride was able to capitalize on a Panthers, three-minute, illegal stick penalty.

In the first minute of the penalty, Michael Halladay fed the ball to Michael Sehlhorst for the first goal of the game.

Over the next two minutes, Victor Mehrtens and Andrew Klementz put up back-to-back goals to give Greensboro a 3-0 lead.

The Panthers then began to fight back, putting up two goals of their own, but senior Ryan Cole refused to let them catch up to the Pride.

Cole scored three unanswered goals leading into the third quarter to extend Greensboro’s lead to 6-2. Joseph Stump, Philip Gerber and Mehrtens tacked on one assist each during Cole’s spurt.

Hanover answered late in the fourth quarter with two goals, but the Pride’s offense kept pace and secured the 9-4 victory for their first home win of the 2018 season.

“I thought our defense came out and had a great game for us today,” Head Coach Mike Foderaro said. “They were able to get the ball on the ground and help the offense get some great looks. Ryan Cole really stepped up and had a great game as well.

“We have a big week ahead of us still, but it’s nice to get another win.”

Cole finished with a game-high four goals, while Mehrtens tallied two goals and two assists. Phillip Gerber posted a game-high six ground balls and Halladay racked up three assists. On defense, Justin Matthews recorded a game-high six caused turnovers.

The Pride return to the field when they host William Peace University at 3 p.m. on Wednesday at home. For more information on Greensboro College men’s lacrosse, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.