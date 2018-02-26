Eastern Guilford HS Athletics for the Week of 2/26-3/3/18:Boys Basketball Playoffs at Home on Tuesday vs. Southern Lee/Busy Week for Spring Sports

02/26/18 Monday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS

02/27/18 Tuesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS

02/27/18 Tuesday Basketball V Boys H 7:00 PM Southern Lee High School State Playoffs- 4th Round EGHS Gymnasium

EGHS Men’s Basketball will host Southern Lee HS- Tuesday, 2/27/18- 4th Round of State Play-offs-

Game time 7:00 pm

$$$$$ Tickets will be $9.00 $$$$$

NCHSAA approved passes only!

+++++Please remember, local passes, conference passes, EGHS season passes, etc can’t be accepted+++++

02/28/18 Wednesday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS

02/28/18 Wednesday N/A 1st Contest Date for Spring Sports

02/28/18 Wednesday Golf V Boys A 3:30 PM McMichael High School Deep Springs

02/28/18 Wednesday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM Cancelled -Grimsley High School

02/28/18 Wednesday Baseball V Boys A 6:00 PM Grimsley High School

02/28/18 Wednesday Soccer V Girls A 6:00 PM Northeast Senior High School

02/28/18 Wednesday Lacrosse V Boys A 6:00 PM Atkins High School 8045 4:15 PM DriverFogleman

03/01/18 Thursday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS

03/01/18 Thursday Tennis V Boys A 4:30 PM Postponed to TBA Northeast Senior High School

03/01/18 Thursday Track V Boys-Girls H 4:30 PM Non-Conference Multi-Team Meet vs. Orange and Rockingham hosted by EG Tommy Grayson Field /EG Stadium

03/01/18 Thursday Baseball V Boys A 5:00 PM Ragsdale High School

03/01/18 Thursday Baseball JV Boys H 5:00 PM Ragsdale High School EG Baseball Field

03/01/18 Thursday Softball JV Girls A 5:00 PM CEDAR RIDGE HIGH SCH00L

03/01/18 Thursday Soccer V Girls A 6:00 PM Rockingham County High School

03/01/18 Thursday Softball V Girls A 6:30 PM CEDAR RIDGE HIGH SCH00L

03/02/18 Friday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS

03/02/18 Friday Baseball JV Boys A 4:30 PM Northeast Senior High School

03/02/18 Friday Softball V Girls A 6:00 PM Northeast Senior High School

03/02/18 Friday Lacrosse V Boys H 6:00 PM Bishop McGuinness Memorial HS Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium

03/02/18 Friday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM Northeast Senior High School

03/03/18 Saturday N/A DEAD PERIOD FOR FALL AND WINTER SPORTS

03/03/18 Saturday Basketball V Boys A TBA OPEN DATE State Playoffs- Regional Championship Location TBA