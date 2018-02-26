College Tennis Final – Men: Averett 6, Guilford 3 / Women: Averett 7, Guilford 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Averett University posted a 7-2 women’s tennis win over host Guilford College Sunday in nonconference action.
The Cougars, who dressed just five competitors, defaulted on the third-doubles and sixth-singles matches, but overcame the participants’ shortage to improve to 2-1. Guilford dropped to 0-3 with the loss.
Averett lost just 18 games over the seven matches in which it competed. The Cougars’ Heidi Sarkkinen teamed with Hannah Mattson for an 8-1 first-doubles win over Guilford’s Makayla McLaurin and Olivia La Ganza. Sarkkinen blanked McLaurin at first singles, 6-0, 6-0. Mattson yielded just one game in a 6-0, 6-1 second-singles win over Guilford’s Brooklyn Hopkins.
The Quakers’ closest contest came at fifth singles where Megan Kimpel gave Tyler Goad all she could handle before Goad prevailed, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4.
Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers return to action March 10 at league-rival Virginia Wesleyan University.
Singles competition
1. Heidi Sarkkinen (AUW) def. Makayla McLaurin (GCW) 6-0, 6-0
2. Hannah Mattson (AUW) def. Brooklyn Hopkins (GCW) 6-0, 6-1
3. Eleanor Crane (AUW) def. Oliviia La Ganza (GCW) 6-1, 6-3
4. Carolyne Dunn (AUW) def. Natalie Whitmeyer (GCW) 6-2, 6-0
5. Tyler Goad (AUW) def. Megan Kimpel (GCW) 7-6 (7-2), 6-4
6. Aly Rock (GCW) def. No player (AUW), by default
Doubles competition
1. Hannah Mattson/Heidi Sarkkinen (AUW) def. Makayla McLaurin/Oliviia La Ganza (GCW) 8-1
2. Eleanor Crane/Carolyne Dunn (AUW) def. Brooklyn Hopkins/Natalie Whitmeyer (GCW) 8-0
3. Aly Rock/Megan Kimpel (GCW) def. Tyler Goad/No player (AUW), by default
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Visiting Averett University captured a narrow 6-3 men’s tennis decision at Guilford College Sunday afternoon on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.
The Cougars (2-1) pulled out all three doubles matches by a combined seven points to take an early 3-0 advantage. The second-doubles pair of Douwe Sternfeld and Felipe Andreazza claimed a 9-8 triumph over the Quakers’ Chasen Chacon and Graham Pearson.
Andreazza and Sternfeld both won their singles contest, essentially clinching the Cougars’ win. Andreazza downed Mason Robb at second singles, 6-4, 6-2, and Sternfeld defeated Pearson, 6-1, 6-3. Henry Blanco stopped Guilford’s Kai Glass at sixth singles, 6-3, 6-2.
Guilford’s points came from three singles wins, including Chacon’s 6-1, 7-6 (10-8) fifth-singles victory over Carlos Lora. The Quakers Tate Godwin and Elijah Gregory claimed straight-set wins at first and fourth singles, respectively.
Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers (2-1) visit preseason Old Dominion Athletic Conference favorite Washington and Lee University Friday (3/2) at 4:00 p.m.
Singles competition
1. Tate Godwin (GC) def. Nicolas Yanes (AUM) 6-4, 7-5
2. Felipe Andreazza (AUM) def. Mason Robb (GC) 6-4, 6-2
3. Douwe Sternfeld (AUM) def. Graham Pearson (GC) 6-1, 6-3
4. Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Thomas Woodcock (AUM) 6-1, 6-1
5. Chasen Chacon (GC) def. Carlos Lora (AUM) 6-1, 7-6 (10-8)
6. Henry Blanco (AUM) def. Kai Glass (GC) 6-3, 6-2
Doubles competition
1. Nicolas Yanes/Gena Ganier (AUM) def. Mason Robb/Elijah Gregory (GC) 8-4
2. Douwe Sternfeld/Felipe Andreazza (AUM) def. Chasen Chacon/Graham Pearson (GC) 9-8
3. Thomas Woodcock/Mathias Reusch (AUM) def. Tate Godwin/Kai Glass (GC) 8-6
