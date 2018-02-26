Caldwell Academy Athletics:Caldwell Academy Winter Sports Teams with very successful seasons
*****Caldwell Academy Winter Sports Teams had a very successful season*****
GIRLS SWIMMING Placed 3rd ( out of 30 teams ) in the NCISAA 1A/2A State Championship with 178 points.
Following Girls made ALL STATE ( top 8 in each event )
200 yd Medley Relay 2nd place :: Maddie Smith,, Lillie Smith,, Aurora Cranford,, Morgan Spohn
( New School Record )
100 yd Butterfly 6th place Aurora Cranford
500 yd Freestyle 5th place Lillie Smith
200 yd Freestyle 3rd palce Aurora Cranford
200 yd Freestyle Relay 1st place, Lillie Smith,, Morgan Spohn,, Aurora Cranford, Maddie Smith
( New State & School Meet Record )
100 yd Breaststroke 1st place Maddie Smith ( New State & School Meet Record, plus All American )
8th place Lillie Smith
50yd Freestyle 1st place Maddie Smith ( New State & School Meet Record, plus All American Consolation )
BOYS SWIMMING Placed 3rd ( out of 30 teams ) with 172 points.
Following Boys Made ALL STATE ( top 8 in each event )
200 yd Medley Relay 5th place Kieran Mohorn,, Benjamin McDonald,, Matt Hinson,, Carson Reynolds
( New School Record )
200 yd IM 7th place Benjamin McDonald
50 yd Freestyle 5th place Matt Hinson
500yd Freestyle 8th place Parker Smith
200 yd Freestyle 2nd place Carson Reynolds,, John Ramos,, Cam Hunter,,, Matt Hinson
( New School Record )
100 yd Breaststroke 5th place Benjamin McDonald
400 yd Freestyle Relay 3rd place John Ramos,, Kieran Mohorn Noah Ramos,, Benjamin McDonald
BOYS & GIRLS WON THE TAC ( Triad Athletic Conference ) Championship
Girls with 219.5 points & Boys with 304 points.
Following Made ALL CONFERENCE
Maddie Smith 200 yd Medley Relay,, 200 IM,, 200 yd Freestyle relay & 100 Backstroke
Also Named All Conference Girl Swimmer MVP
Lille Smith 200 yd Medley Relay,, 500 yd Freestyle,, 200 yd Freestyle Relay & 100 yd Breaststroke
Aurora Cranford 200 yd Medley Relay,, 200 yd Freestyle,, 100yd Fly,, 200 yd Freestyle Relay
Lauren Phillips 200yd Medley Relay
Morgan Spohn 50 yd Freestyle,, 100yd Freestyle ,, 200 yd Freestyle Relay
Kieran Mohorn 200 yd Medley Relay
Benjamin McDonald 200 yd Medley Relay,, 100 yd Breaststroke
Matt Hinson 200 yd Medley Relay,, 50 yd Freestyle ,, 100yd Fly,, 200 yd Freestyle Relay
Also Named All Conference Boy Swimmer MVP
Carson Reynolds 200 yd Medley Relay,, 200 yd Freestyle Relay
John Ramos 200 yd Free,, 200 yd Freestyle Relay
Parker Smith Freestyle
Jason Brooks Butterfly
Coach France McEachran & Coach Matt Clancy Named Girls & Boys Coaches of the Year
BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL Year end record 18–7
Won TAC ( Triad Athletic Conference ) regular season 9–1 & Conference Tournament
Placed 3 players on ALL CONFERENCE K J Garrett,, William Collis & Greyson Collins
Coach Michael McDuffie—- CONFERENCE COACH OF THE YEAR
Qualified for State Tournament won opening round & lost in 2nd round to the 8th seed Cape Fear Academy
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL
Finished 4th in the TAC Regular Season & lost in Tournament semi finals
ALL CONFERENCR PLAYERS Kate May & Katie Riess
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL TMAC ( Triad Middle School Athletic Conference )
Boys won Regular Season & Tournament for 2nd straight year
Girls won Regular Season ( 2nd straight year ) & Tournament
