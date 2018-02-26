Caldwell Academy Athletics:Caldwell Academy Winter Sports Teams with very successful seasons

*****Caldwell Academy Winter Sports Teams had a very successful season*****

GIRLS SWIMMING Placed 3rd ( out of 30 teams ) in the NCISAA 1A/2A State Championship with 178 points.

Following Girls made ALL STATE ( top 8 in each event )

200 yd Medley Relay 2nd place :: Maddie Smith,, Lillie Smith,, Aurora Cranford,, Morgan Spohn

( New School Record )

100 yd Butterfly 6th place Aurora Cranford

500 yd Freestyle 5th place Lillie Smith

200 yd Freestyle 3rd palce Aurora Cranford

200 yd Freestyle Relay 1st place, Lillie Smith,, Morgan Spohn,, Aurora Cranford, Maddie Smith

( New State & School Meet Record )

100 yd Breaststroke 1st place Maddie Smith ( New State & School Meet Record, plus All American )

8th place Lillie Smith

50yd Freestyle 1st place Maddie Smith ( New State & School Meet Record, plus All American Consolation )

BOYS SWIMMING Placed 3rd ( out of 30 teams ) with 172 points.

Following Boys Made ALL STATE ( top 8 in each event )

200 yd Medley Relay 5th place Kieran Mohorn,, Benjamin McDonald,, Matt Hinson,, Carson Reynolds

( New School Record )

200 yd IM 7th place Benjamin McDonald

50 yd Freestyle 5th place Matt Hinson

500yd Freestyle 8th place Parker Smith

200 yd Freestyle 2nd place Carson Reynolds,, John Ramos,, Cam Hunter,,, Matt Hinson

( New School Record )

100 yd Breaststroke 5th place Benjamin McDonald

400 yd Freestyle Relay 3rd place John Ramos,, Kieran Mohorn Noah Ramos,, Benjamin McDonald

BOYS & GIRLS WON THE TAC ( Triad Athletic Conference ) Championship

Girls with 219.5 points & Boys with 304 points.

Following Made ALL CONFERENCE

Maddie Smith 200 yd Medley Relay,, 200 IM,, 200 yd Freestyle relay & 100 Backstroke

Also Named All Conference Girl Swimmer MVP

Lille Smith 200 yd Medley Relay,, 500 yd Freestyle,, 200 yd Freestyle Relay & 100 yd Breaststroke

Aurora Cranford 200 yd Medley Relay,, 200 yd Freestyle,, 100yd Fly,, 200 yd Freestyle Relay

Lauren Phillips 200yd Medley Relay

Morgan Spohn 50 yd Freestyle,, 100yd Freestyle ,, 200 yd Freestyle Relay

Kieran Mohorn 200 yd Medley Relay

Benjamin McDonald 200 yd Medley Relay,, 100 yd Breaststroke

Matt Hinson 200 yd Medley Relay,, 50 yd Freestyle ,, 100yd Fly,, 200 yd Freestyle Relay

Also Named All Conference Boy Swimmer MVP

Carson Reynolds 200 yd Medley Relay,, 200 yd Freestyle Relay

John Ramos 200 yd Free,, 200 yd Freestyle Relay

Parker Smith Freestyle

Jason Brooks Butterfly

Coach France McEachran & Coach Matt Clancy Named Girls & Boys Coaches of the Year

BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL Year end record 18–7

Won TAC ( Triad Athletic Conference ) regular season 9–1 & Conference Tournament

Placed 3 players on ALL CONFERENCE K J Garrett,, William Collis & Greyson Collins

Coach Michael McDuffie—- CONFERENCE COACH OF THE YEAR

Qualified for State Tournament won opening round & lost in 2nd round to the 8th seed Cape Fear Academy

GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL

Finished 4th in the TAC Regular Season & lost in Tournament semi finals

ALL CONFERENCR PLAYERS Kate May & Katie Riess

MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL TMAC ( Triad Middle School Athletic Conference )

Boys won Regular Season & Tournament for 2nd straight year

Girls won Regular Season ( 2nd straight year ) & Tournament