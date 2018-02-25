Guilford Track Teams Competed at ODAC Indoor Championships

SALEM, Va. – The Guilford College men’s and women’s track and field teams competed at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Indoor Championships (ODAC) held at Roanoke College. The GC women placed eighth of the nine teams. The Quaker men placed last of the nine teams.

Sommer Fanney continued her excellent indoor season as she again lowered her Quaker record in the mile run. She now has the top four times in Quaker lore after running a 5:23.84 on Sunday. Fanney was third in the race.

A’Lexus Newkirk triple jumped 9.42 meters–fourth best at Guilford. Teammate Kayla Scott notched the sixth best GC long jump distance (4.39 meters).

Fanney also placed 11th in the 800-meter run after posting a 2:33.63. That time puts her sixth all-time among Guilford runners.

On the men’s side, sophomore Wanya Alford recorded the best indoor triple jump in Guilford history. His 13.20-meter leap placed him sixth in the league. Teammate Jeremiah Hedrick notched the fifth-best mark in the event after his 12.89 distance.

Juwan Houston ran an impressive 8.51 in the ODAC 60 meter hurdles. That clocking ranks him fourth on the GC all-time list.

The final date of the Quaker indoor track season is March 10 at the NCAA Championships in Naperville, Ill. The GC outdoor slate begins March 16 at the 49er Classic in Charlotte.