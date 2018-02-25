Greensboro College Softball Sweeps Knights With Two Walk-Off Victories

Softball Sweeps Knights With Two Walk-Off Victories

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro College softball team swept the Knights of Southern Virginia University with two walk-off wins Saturday.

The Pride topped the Knights, 3-2, before securing the second victory, 4-3.

Game 1

After staying tied at 1-1 for the first five innings, the Pride fired up a two-out rally in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 2-1 lead.

Southern Virginia then went on to tie the game at 2-2 in the top of the seventh inning, but the Pride refused to let the Knights emerge victorious.

Taylor Little found herself in a bases-loaded situation and capitalized off of the opportunity. Little stayed patient and was issued a walk that brought home Cheyenne Cox to secure the 3-2 win.

Game 2

Greensboro got off to a hot start after the Game 1 victory. The Pride put up two runs in the first inning to take a 2-0 lead over the Knights.

Garcia led off with a double before coming in to score off a Regan Lockwood single. Lockwood then went on to score off a two-out single from Jasmine Worthy.

In the bottom of the fourth, Alexis Newman extended Greensboro’s lead to 3-0 with a single that brought in Little.

The Knights eventually caught up after putting up two runs in the fifth inning and one run in the sixth inning.

With the score tied at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh with two outs, the Pride began to conjure up their walk-off magic.

After a double play turned by the Knights, Little found herself in scoring position after Worthy pushed her over to second base with a single. Kaylee Johnson then went on to single into right-center field to bring home Little.

Cheyenne Cox tallied 13 strikeouts over seven innings, matching the program record for most strikeouts in a single game.

“I am proud of the way our team competed from the first to the last out,” Head Coach Teresa Fister said. “Our pitching staff is doing a great job in the circle and we are excited about our progress at the plate.”

The Pride women will return to the field Sunday at 11 p.m. when they visit the Quakers of Guilford College. for a doubleheader. For more information on Greensboro College softball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.