Greensboro College Baseball Records Series Win Over Cougars With Two-Game Split

Baseball Records Series Win Over Cougars With Two-Game Split

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

DANVILLE, Va. – The Greensboro College baseball team split two games with the Cougars of Averett University Saturday.

The Pride won Game 1, 8-0, and dropped Game 2, 6-5.

Game 1

Greensboro took an early 1-0 lead when Blake Glass played in Jimmy Short with a sacrifice fly to center field in the first inning.

The Pride then tacked on three runs in the third inning before extending their lead to 6-0 in the fifth inning.

Glass tallied another RBI after lacing the ball into right-center field to bring in fellow senior Brady Dignan. Lincoln Hewett then brought in Glass after singling up the middle.

Greensboro then secured the shutout by putting up one run in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Will Hicks earned his second win of the 2018 season after pitching eight innings and striking out three batters.

Game 2

The Pride were the first up on the scoreboard when Jimmy Short came home off a Hunter Curtis single in the first inning.

After Greensboro lost the lead in the third inning, Jacob Rodriguez singled down the left field line to bring Short back home and tie the game at 3-3.

Averett then regained the lead at 6-3 in the bottom of the seventh, before Greensboro began to fight back in the last two innings with sacrifice flies from Short and Dillon Cox.

Although the Pride had pulled within one run, they were unable to recover from the deficit.

Piero Amador was credited with the Game 2 loss as he pitched 6 1/3 innings, while striking out two batters.

“Will Hicks set the tone early in the day, as he had great command and went right after Averett’s hitters,” Head Coach Frank Maldonado said. “I felt like in Game 2 that we didn’t have the energy and level of focus to finish them off.

“Overall it was a good series win and a positive start to conference play. I’m proud of how our guys competed all weekend.”

"Overall it was a good series win and a positive start to conference play. I'm proud of how our guys competed all weekend."

The Pride return to the diamond on Wednesday when they visit the Maroons of Roanoke College at 4 p.m.