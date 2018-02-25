Elon Women’s Golf Open Spring Season at Kiawah Island Classic
KIAWAH, S.C. – The Elon University women’s golf team opened up its five-tournament spring schedule by competing in the 43-team Edwin Watts / Kiawah Island Spring Classic hosted by College of Charleston on Sunday, Feb. 25. The Phoenix shot a first-round score of 299 (+11) and sits 13th in the largest collegiate women’s golf tournament in the country.
The Highlights
A trio of Phoenix golfers shot a two-over 74 on day one – Heather Munro, Aurelia Hamm and Hilda Kristjansdottir – and are tied for 41st out of 218 players.
Munro began her day on the par-four 16th hole with a bogey, but quickly got that stroke back with a birdie on number 17. She would add birdies on number eight and nine on her way to a 74.
Hamm also had three birdies, including one on each of her first two holes of the tournament. Kristjansdottir posted a trio of birdies as well. She started her fall with a birdie on number 17.
Katherine Reilly finished her round with a five-over 77. She birdied three holes.
Rounding out the Elon contingent was Adel Vadkerti who ended her first spring round with a 10-over 82. She notched one birdie while playing the Osprey Point course.
Up Next
The Phoenix will play its second round of the three-day event at the Oak Point course at 8:45 a.m. on Monday.
2018 Edwin Watts / Kiawah Island Spring Classic
Feb. 25-28 | Kiawah, S.C.
Team Standings (Top 15)
1. College of Charleston (288) E
2. William & Mary (289) +1
3. Murray State (290) +2
T4. SCAD – Savannah (293) +5
T4. Western Kentucky (293) +5
T4. North Florida (293) +5
T7. Jacksonville State (294) +6
T7. UNC Wilmington (294) +6
T9. UNCG (296) +8
T9. Jacksonville (296) +8
T11. Charleston Southern (297) +9
T11. Georgetown (297) +9
13. Elon (299) +11
T14. Fairleigh Dickinson (300) +12
T14. Stetson (300) +12
T14. St. John’s (300) +12
Elon Standings
T41. Heather Munro (74) +2
T41. Aurelia Hamm (74) +2
T41. Hilda Kristjansdottir (74) +2
T104. Katherine Reilly (77) +5
T171. Adel Vadkerti (82) +10
