Elon Women’s Golf Open Spring Season at Kiawah Island Classic

KIAWAH, S.C. – The Elon University women’s golf team opened up its five-tournament spring schedule by competing in the 43-team Edwin Watts / Kiawah Island Spring Classic hosted by College of Charleston on Sunday, Feb. 25. The Phoenix shot a first-round score of 299 (+11) and sits 13th in the largest collegiate women’s golf tournament in the country.

FINAL RESULTS

The Highlights

A trio of Phoenix golfers shot a two-over 74 on day one – Heather Munro, Aurelia Hamm and Hilda Kristjansdottir – and are tied for 41st out of 218 players.

Munro began her day on the par-four 16th hole with a bogey, but quickly got that stroke back with a birdie on number 17. She would add birdies on number eight and nine on her way to a 74.

Hamm also had three birdies, including one on each of her first two holes of the tournament. Kristjansdottir posted a trio of birdies as well. She started her fall with a birdie on number 17.

Katherine Reilly finished her round with a five-over 77. She birdied three holes.

Rounding out the Elon contingent was Adel Vadkerti who ended her first spring round with a 10-over 82. She notched one birdie while playing the Osprey Point course.

Up Next

The Phoenix will play its second round of the three-day event at the Oak Point course at 8:45 a.m. on Monday.

2018 Edwin Watts / Kiawah Island Spring Classic

Feb. 25-28 | Kiawah, S.C.

Team Standings (Top 15)

1. College of Charleston (288) E

2. William & Mary (289) +1

3. Murray State (290) +2

T4. SCAD – Savannah (293) +5

T4. Western Kentucky (293) +5

T4. North Florida (293) +5

T7. Jacksonville State (294) +6

T7. UNC Wilmington (294) +6

T9. UNCG (296) +8

T9. Jacksonville (296) +8

T11. Charleston Southern (297) +9

T11. Georgetown (297) +9

13. Elon (299) +11

T14. Fairleigh Dickinson (300) +12

T14. Stetson (300) +12

T14. St. John’s (300) +12



Elon Standings

T41. Heather Munro (74) +2

T41. Aurelia Hamm (74) +2

T41. Hilda Kristjansdottir (74) +2

T104. Katherine Reilly (77) +5

T171. Adel Vadkerti (82) +10