East Forsyth Baseball falls to Mooresville, 3-1
Mooresville 3, East Forsyth 1
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTF 0 0 0 0 1 X X 1 5 1 MRSV 0 1 1 0 1 X X 3 2 1
Kimrey with 2 hits and Motsinger with 1 RBI for East Forsyth Eagles…..
