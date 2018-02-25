East Forsyth Baseball falls to Mooresville, 3-1

Posted by Press Release on February 25, 2018 at 12:32 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

Mooresville 3, East Forsyth 1

        1	2	3	4	5	6	7	R	H	E
ESTF	0	0	0	0	1	X	X	1	5	1
MRSV	0	1	1	0	1	X	X	3	2	1

Kimrey with 2 hits and Motsinger with 1 RBI for East Forsyth Eagles…..

