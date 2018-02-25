College Women’s Tennis Final – Lynchburg 9, Guilford 0
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College’s women’s tennis team dropped its Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) and home-opening match Saturday to Lynchburg College, 9-0.
The Hornets (2-2, 1-0 ODAC) claimed all nine matches in straight sets, including three singles tilts in which they did not drop a game. Christine Harris teamed with Caroline Guill for an 8-1 first-doubles decision over the Quakers’ Makayla McLaurin and Olivia La Ganza and later downed McLaurin in the first-singles match, 6-1, 6-1. Emily Hoang and Lilli Altenburg also won in singles and doubles action.
The tightest match was second singles where Guilford’s Brooklyn Hopkins fell to Halle Lavieri, 6-3, 6-4.
Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers (0-2, 0-1 ODAC) entertain Averett University Sunday at 1:00 p.m. on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.
Lynchburg 9
Guilford 0
Feb 24, 2018 at Greensboro, NC (McMichael Centennial Class Courts)
Singles competition
1. Christina Harris (LCW) def. Makayla McLaurin (GC) 6-1, 6-1
2. Halle Lavieri (LCW) def. Brooklyn Hopkins (GC) 6-3, 6-4
3. Emily Hoang (LCW) def. Oliviia La Ganza (GC) 6-1, 6-1
4. Sarah Wyly (LCW) def. Natalie Whitmeyer (GC) 6-0, 6-0
5. Lilli Altenburg (LCW) def. Megan Kimpel (GC) 6-0, 6-0
6. Ellen Druebbisch (LCW) def. Aly Rock (GC) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles competition
1. Christina Harris/Caroline Guill (LCW) def. Makayla McLaurin/Oliviia La Ganza (GC) 8-1
2. Halle Lavieri/Emily Hoang (LCW) def. Brooklyn Hopkins/Natalie Whitmeyer (GC) 8-2
3. Lilli Altenburg/Reagan Coon (LCW) def. Megan Kimpel/Aly Rock (GC) 8-0
Match Notes
Lynchburg 2-2, 1-0 ODAC
Guilford 0-2, 0-1 ODAC
Old Dominion Athletic Conference match
T-2:30
A-75
