College Softball: Guilford and Greensboro Split Doubleheader

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford and visiting Greensboro College split a non-conference doubleheader at Haworth Field on Sunday. The Quakers won game one, 7-3. The Pride rallied to take the nightcap, 5-3.

In game one, Makayla Crawford went 2-4 with two home runs and four RBI to lead Guilford. Makayla Carver was 3-4 with a run and one RBI.

The home club got four runs in the fourth inning and plated three insurance runs in sixth. Crawford homered to lead off the fourth frame. The Quakers later got RBI singles from Sarah Adams, Jordan Starke, and Carver. All three runs in the sixth came from Crawford’s three-run blast to left-center field.

Julie Gough (2-0) pitched a complete game and earned the win. She allowed three runs, but just one was earned.

Chayenne Cox (1-4) took the defeat for The Pride. Melissa Garcia, Cassie Collins and Lilly Baucom all had two hits for Greensboro.

In game two, Greensboro rallied from a 3-1 deficit to plate two runs in both the sixth and seventh innings to prevail, 5-3. Pride pitcher Maddy Wetherholt moved to 5-0 on the season after scattering 11 hits and three runs.

With the game tied 3-3, The Pride tacked on two runs in the top of the seventh inning. Collins doubled to lead off the inning and was brought home by a double from Regan Lockwood. Kaylee Johnson scored Lockwood on a fielder’s choice for the game’s final run. Jasmine Worthy led Greensboro batters (6-4) after going 3-4.

Guilford was outhit, 13-11, in the nightcap. Carver went 3-4 with a home run for the Quakers. Crawford, Sabrina Moreno, and Courtney Lackey all had two hits for the home team.

Quaker starter Lackey suffered her first pitching defeat and dropped to 3-1. She allowed five runs (three earned), struck out three and walked two batters.

The Quakers (6-2) host Meredith College on Wednesday (2/27). The non-conference doubleheader begins at 2 p.m.