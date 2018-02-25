College Men’s Tennis Final – Guilford 7, Averett 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Guilford College freshman Mason Robb posted wins at first doubles and second singles in the Quakers’ 7-2 win over visiting Lynchburg College in both teams’ Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) openers.
Robb and classmate Elijah Gregory pulled out an 8-4 win over Lynchburg’s Zack Shane and Luke Sablik, part of Guilford 3-0 sweep in doubles matches. The other two bouts were narrow 8-6 Quakers’ wins.
Robb took down Shane in straight sets, 6-1, 6-3, at second singles. Gregory defeated Will Nsoesie, 6-1, 6-1, in the number-four flight. Guilford’s Chasen Chacon and Kai Glass were two-time winners on the day for the Quakers. Glass needed a lengthy pro-set tiebreaker in his 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (15-13) win over Lynchburg’s Colton Mullins.
Sablik and Juan Borga posted singles wins for the Hornets (2-3, 0-1 ODAC). Borga defeated Guilford’s Tate Godwin, 6-1, 6-2, at first singles.
Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers (2-0, 1-0 ODAC) host Averett University Sunday (2/25) at 1:00 p.m. on the McMichael Centennial Class Courts.
Guilford 7
Lynchburg 2
Feb 24, 2018 at Greensboro, NC (McMichael Centennial Class Courts)
Singles competition
1. Juan Borga (LCM) def. Tate Godwin (GC) 6-1, 6-2
2. Mason Robb (GC) def. Zack Shane (LCM) 6-1, 6-3
3. Luke Sablik (LCM) def. Graham Pearson (GC) 3-6, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5)
4. Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Will Nsoesie (LCM) 6-1, 6-1
5. Chasen Chacon (GC) def. Bryce Barber (LCM) 6-1, 6-3
6. Kai Glass (GC) def. Colton Mullins (LCM) 4-6, 6-4, 1-0 (15-13)
Doubles competition
1. Mason Robb/Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Zack Shane/Luke Sablik (LCM) 8-4
2. Graham Pearson/Chasen Chacon (GC) def. Juan Borga/Bryce Barber (LCM) 8-6
3. Tate Godwin/Kai Glass (GC) def. Colton Mullins/Nick Savino (LCM) 8-6
Match Notes
Lynchburg 2-3, 0-1 ODAC
Guilford 2-0, 1-0 ODAC
Old Dominion Athletic Conference match
A-75
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.