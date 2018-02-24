Rosters for the 2018 Triad All-Stars Games:Lots of Local Basketball Talent on these Lists(Eastern Guilford’s Joe Spinks and Matt McCarthey from WES among the coaches)
2018 MEN’S TRIAD ALLSTAR GAME ROSTERS
EAST Coach – Joseph Spinks(Eastern Guilford HS)
*****East Roster*****
Jersey # School College Status
12 Aaron Wiggins Wesleyan Maryland
10 Jaylen Hoard Wesleyan Wake Forest
21 Andy Pack Northern Guilford Elon
3 Greyson Collins Caldwell Undecided
5 Jahlen King Page Undecided
4 Jaylen Alston Eastern Guilford Gardner Webb
5 Montez Venable Eastern Guilford Undecided
3 John Newman Greensboro Day Clemson
14 Will Dillard Greensboro Day Georgia Southern
0 Jordan Roberson HPCA Undecided
2 Josiah Jeffers Burlington School Longwood
2 JT Butler Southwest Guilford Undecided
1 Tim Boulware Dudley Undecided
10 Tripp Greene Greensboro Day Undecided
4 Tyquan McFadden Southern Guilford Undecided
WEST Coach – Andy Muse(Mount Tabor)
****West Roster****
Jersey # Name School College Status
15 Anthony Hicks North Forsyth Lees-McRae
50 Ben Bowen South Stokes Undecided
32 Ben Uloko West Forsyth Undecided
10 Caleb Arrington Mt. Airy Undecided
5 CJ Cappuccio Bishop Undecided
5 Daivien Williamson WS Prep East Tennessee State
20 Deante Petree North Forsyth Undecided
12 Isaiah Wilkins Mt. Tabor Undecided
10 Justice Goodloe WS Prep Undecided
21 K.J. Watson WS Prep Undecided
10 Larry Borland RJR Undecided
12 Noah Spainhour West Stokes Undecided
21 Satchel Hester North Davidson Undecided
11 Shemar Watkins East Forsyth Undecided
23 Tanis Samuels East Forsyth Undecided
2018 WOMEN’S TRIAD ALLSTAR GAME ROSTERS
EAST Coach – Matt McCarthy(Wesleyan Christian Academy)
*****East Roster*****
Jersey # Name School College Status
22 Bria Gibbs Northwest Guilford Presbyterian
4 Lindsay Gauldin Northwest Guilford Undecided
20 Destiny McLean Eastern Guilford Undecided
55 Emma Heard Page High School NC State (Academics)
40 Jazmin Harris Eastern Guilford UNC Charlotte
24 Kyree Hall TW Andrews Undecided
12 Lauren Carter SW Guilford Campbell
23 LeAna Hunt Dudley Undecided
20 Mahlon Brady GDS Undecided
12 Mercedes Wampler Northern Guilford Catawba College
22 Michaela Byant Southwest Guilford Undecided
23 Morgan Haith Western Alamance Undecided
34 Nichelle Jeffries Northeast Guilford Undecided
5 Shaniya Jones Wesleyan Undecided
WEST Coach – Angela Mayfield
*****West Roster*****
Jersey # Name School College Status
4 Lige Reese Burlington School Undecided
23 Amari Cuthbertson Glenn Undecided
12 Amaya Tucker Reagan Undecided
24 Asherah Smith Mt. Airy Undecided
25 Ashley Melton West Forsyth ECU (Lacrosse)
0 Brooklyn Bailey West Ridge Maryland Eastern Shore
30 Jalyn Pouncey West Forsyth Undecided
21 Jasmine Joyner Reagan Undecided
2 Jo Snow Mt. Airy Undecided
3 Madeline Mayfield Mt. Airy Undecided
15 Madison Moore West Ridge UNC Charlotte
44 Makiya Hargrave Reagan Undecided
21 Skyler Curran West Forsyth High Point
13 Taylor Blakely Atkins AirForce Academy
14 Tia McMillian Reagan Queens College
20 Tori Huggins FCDS Emory University
What started out in March 2012 as a way for Kishon Bishop (Blue Chip Basketball Academy/Hope & Hope Inc.) to fund-raise for a summer sports mission’s trip, while also honoring the phenomenal high school careers of some of the Triad’s best basketball players, has now turned into one of the area’s most anticipated annual events! The 7th Annual Triad High School Basketball All-Star Weekend will be held on the beautiful campus of Walkertown High School, March 16th – 17th, 2018, and is expected to be even more successful than ever before thanks to the loaded class of 2018 in the Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro, High Point & Burlington).
It was clear after the first year’s event, held at Piedmont International University, which included events and a game for boys only (who played in Forsyth Country Schools), that there was a desire and need for such an event every season, and for girls, as well. Word traveled quickly and other counties of the Triad wanted to be apart of the event, therefor the FC High School All-Star game became the Triad HS All-Star Classic. The PIU gym was packed to capacity in 2012 with over 275 attendees, so after enlisting the help of sponsors and area scouting services, Bishop moved the event to the facilities at FCDS, and partnered with corporate sponsor, Champion, to provide complete apparel for all participants; Salem Orthodontics partnered to provide beautiful trophies for the winners of the individual contests and the All-Star participants put on a fantastic show for over 650 spectators that came out to support their local players and honor the hard work and dedication they showed throughout their high school careers. This year, the Triad High School All-Star Classics has evolved once more. The Forsyth County All-Star Game, to the Triad High School All-Star Classic has now grown to Triad High School All-Star Weekend!
Hope & Hope Inc. was the driving force behind the creation of the Triad HS Basketball All-Star Classic. Bishop, born and raised on the Caribbean island of St. Vincent, began taking a team of athletes back to his homeland in 2012, in order to provide quality basketball and soccer clinics to children of that country that may otherwise never have the opportunity to participate in organized sports. A portion of the proceeds from the All-Star event go to fund the expenses incurred by the mission trip as it will be doing once more this year.
Anticipation for this year’s event is already building on social media and among the young men and women who have been nominated by their coaches for consideration for the East/West squads, as well as the individual contests (3 Point Shoot Out-boys and girls; Skills Challenge-boys and girls; and the most popular event, the Dunk Contest-boys only). So, go ahead and mark your calendars for Friday, March 16th and Saturday, March 17th to watch the best of the best, as they represent their schools and the Triad for the last time in their high school uniforms!
7th Annual Triad All-Star Classic
**********Triad All-Star Friday (March 16th) @ Walkertown High School**********
6:00 pm – 7:15 pm – All-Star Shoot-around
*7:15 – 9:00 pm – Triad All-Star Events Game
**********Triad All-Star Saturday (March 17th) @ Walkertown High School**********
3:00 pm – 3:15 pm – Women’s Skills Challenge
3:25 pm – 4:45 pm – Women’s Triad HS All-star Game
4:00pm (or Halftime of WASG) – Women’s 3pt Shooting Contest
4:50 pm – 5:05 pm – Men’s Skills Challenge
5:10 pm – 5:30 pm – Triad All-Star Dunk Contest
5:45 pm – 7:00 pm – Men’s Triad High School All Star Game
6:30pm (or Halftime of MASG) – Men’s 3pt Shootout
Admission – $10
Children 5 Years & UNDER – FREE!
