HPU Track and Field Finishes First Day of Big South Indoors

*** Both men’s and women’s recaps included ***

Soper Breaks HPU Women’s Pentathlon Record on First Day of Big South Indoors

LYNCHBURG, Va.—The High Point University women’s track and field team earned two all-conference finishes and a school record on the first day of the Big South Indoor Championships Friday (Feb. 23) at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex in Lynchburg, Va.

After the first day, the Panthers sit in third place with 34 points. Liberty leads with 77 points and Campbell is only two points ahead of HPU for second with 36 points. Radford is fourth (26), followed by Charleston Southern (19.5), Gardner-Webb (19), Winthrop (16.5) and UNC Asheville (6).

In the pentathlon, senior CeAnna Soper set a school record and placed third with a score of 3,266 points. Sophomore Anika Weisbrod finished fourth with a score of 3,045 points, while fellow sophomore Madison Reynolds was eighth with 2,902 points. All three had multiple personal bests en route to personal-record scores.

Reynolds then placed fourth in the high jump, clearing a height of 1.58m (5-2.25), while junior Charlotte Morrow finished eighth at a height of 1.53m (5-0.25).

“We had a lot of fighters today especially in the pentathlon,” HPU head coach Mike Esposito said. “Third-bar clearances, excellent hurdling and a gutsy 800 by all three of our pentathletes where Madison held down eighth, CeAnna moved from fourth to the podium and Anika went all the way from seventh to fourth. Madison then came back to take a surprising fourth in the high jump.

Sophomore Zoe Geis earned all-conference honors in the 5,000 meters, placing third in 17:37.11. Freshman Julia Hellman crossed the line fifth in 17:48.78, while junior Courtney Kerr placed 11th in 18:16.53. HPU’s top-3 finishers all recorded personal bests. Sophomore Kylie Hennessey placed 14th in 18:47.90.

The distance medley relay of freshman Sydney Bagus, Soper, freshman Franzi Jakobs and junior Keaton Case crossed the line in fourth in 12:37.92.

Freshman Caroline Baudinet and Case qualified for the finals in the 800 meters in times of 2:17.52 and 2:17.54, respectively.

“On the track, Zoe Geis keeps racking up all-conference performances and Julia Hellman placed a very solid fifth in the 5K,” Esposito said. “Caroline and Keaton both advanced to the 800, which should be one of the best races of the meet and Keaton later anchored our DMR to a solid fourth.”

Senior Makenzi Holmes-DiGiovine placed seventh in the shot put with a throw of 12.46m (40-10.5), while Soper was ninth with a mark of 11.33m (37-2.25).

In the 400 meters, junior Emmy Geis placed 12th in 1:02.18. Sophomore Ariel Wilbekin finished 14th in the long jump with a mark of 4.99m (16-4.5).

“As good of a day as we had, we failed to win an event,” Esposito said. “We have some of our big guns competing tomorrow and I expect them to compete for wins. We have a legitimate shot to place in the top-2 teams tomorrow, but it will take a very special effort. I am very confident that we will bring great team energy to the meet.”

The action continues Saturday at noon.

HPU Men Record in DMR Highlights Big South Indoors Day One

LYNCHBURG, Va.—The High Point University men’s track and field team’s distance medley relay broke the school record as the first day of action concluded at the Big South Indoor Championships Friday (Feb. 23) at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex in Lynchburg, Va.

High Point sits in fourth place with 24.5 points, behind Liberty (52), Campbell (36) and Charleston Southern (27), but ahead of Winthrop (23.5), Gardner-Webb (16) and UNC Asheville (13).

The distance medley relay of seniors Alejandro Juan Torres and James House, sophomore Jake Dunn and freshman Hocine Bouchrak broke the school record and finished second in a time of 9:59.62.

“We had a great opening leg by Alejandro, a solid 400 by James, a quick 800 leg by Jake and 4:05 anchor from Hocine, the only thing missing was the overall win, but Hocine and Alejandro are ready to roll tomorrow in the mile and 3K,” HPU head coach Mike Esposito said. “I am excited to see them compete against stout fields. Their training certainly indicates that they are ready.”

Sophomore Carter Clasper finished second in the pole vault, clearing a personal-best height of 4.95m (16-2.75). He cleared the same height as Liberty’s Carson Waters, but finished second on misses. Fellow sophomore Jordan McClung placed third with a height of 4.65m (15-3). Sophomore Zane Griffith finished in a tie for seventh at 4.35m (14-3.25).

“Our pole vaulters and the DMR were certainly the highlights today,” Esposito said. “Coach (Scott) Houston does a great job with our vaulters and the future is very bright for us in that event.”

In the shot put, sophomore Britton Mann placed eighth with a throw of 13.52m (44-4.25) Freshman Gabriel Stainback finished just out of the scoring places in the long jump, placing ninth with a mark of 6.76m (22-2.25).

After four events of seven in the heptathlon, sophomore Pablo Romero is second with 2,801 points, while Stainback sits in fourth with 2,714 points. Sophomores Brad Kanney and John Singleton III are currently sixth and seventh with 2,367 and 2,351 points, respectively.

“Our heptathletes are positioned to score big points tomorrow,” Esposito said. “Coach (Scott) Hall always says that the first day (of the heptathlon) is for the athletes and the second day is for the true heptathletes and I think that will show tomorrow.”

House finished in a tie for eighth in the prelims of the 60 meters in 7.05 and then had to compete in a run-off to determine who would advance to the final. House defeated two Campbell runners in 6.95 to move on to Saturday’s final.

Romero qualified for the finals in the 60m hurdles in 8.60.

The Panthers had two qualifiers in the 800 meters, including freshmen Siro Pina Cardona and Anthony Sasso in fourth (1:56.43) and eighth (1:57.74), respectively.

Dunn finished 14th in the 400 meters in 51.90, while sophomore TJ Morales placed 14th in the 5,000 meters in 16:10.57.

“Tomorrow we have to bring even more energy,” Esposito said. As good of a day as we had, we failed to win an event. We have some of our big guns competing tomorrow and I expect them to compete for wins.”

The action continues Saturday at noon.