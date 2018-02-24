HPU MBB Falls in Regular Season Finale at Liberty, 65-45

• HPU fell at Liberty, 65-45, on the final day of regular season action

• Sophomore Jahaad Proctor led High Point with 16 points

• The Panthers will learn their seeding for the Big South Tournament Saturday evening

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The High Point University men’s basketball team dropped its final regular season game at Liberty, 65-45, Saturday afternoon (Feb. 24) at the Vines Center in Lynchburg, Va.

With the loss, the Panthers fall to 14-15 overall and 9-9 in Big South play. Seeding in the Big South Tournament will be determined after the remaining conference games conclude on Saturday evening.

The Panthers shot 30.8 percent (16-52) compared to Liberty’s 44.6 percent (25-56). The Flames (18-13, 9-9 Big South) forced HPU into 14 turnovers, while the Liberty only committed five.

“We weren’t at our best today, especially at the offensive end,” HPU head coach Scott Cherry said. “We struggled to make shots and when you put that much pressure on the defense, sometimes it breaks down. Now our fate is out of our hands, and we wait to see what happens and see when and where we play.”

In the first half, sophomore Luke Vargo cut the Liberty lead to one at 13-12, but the Flames responded with a 10-2 run to open up the game and a 23-14 lead. Liberty went into the halftime break with a 30-24 lead.

In the second frame, Liberty used a 13-5 run to open up a 45-33 lead with 13:52 remaining, but HPU struck back for six points in a row to cut the lead to six at 11:49 on the clock. The Flames came back with a 12-2 run to break open the game.

Sophomore Jahaad Proctor scored 16 points to lead the Panthers, while junior Ricky Madison added seven.

Scottie James led Liberty with 21 points.