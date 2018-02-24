High School Basketball Tonight:NCHSAA Sectional Finals with EG boys, Smith boys, NWG girls, Northern girls all winners:GDS Bengals and Wesleyan Christian girls win NCISAA 3-A Championships(Who’s Next for Round Four NCHSAA’s?)

*****NCISAA Boys 3-A Championship:*****

Greensboro Day School 67, Wesleyan Christian Academy 53

Greensboro Day School boys 2018 State Champions

*****NCISAA Girls 3-A Championship*****

Wesleyan Christian 43, Rabun Gap 33

Wesleyan Christian Academy girls 2018 State Champions

*****NCHSAA Sectional Finals/Round Three Results…..*****

Boys 4-A:

Charlotte Olympic 77, Page 71 in Double OT

Boys 3-A:

EAST

Eastern Guilford 84, Northern Guilford 48

*****Southhern Lee(25-3) at Eastern Guilford(26-2) in Round Four*****

Round Three Roll Call for EG3….It is EG in Round Three, that’s EG3 with Montez Venable shooting for 25 points, Jaylen Alston had 23 points, Nick McMullen had 12, Nic Cheeley and OJ Johnson were there with 6 points each, Antonio Gadson and Dominique Graves had 4 points a-piece, Justin Matthews had 3 and Christian Smith added 1 points for the EG3 ‘Cats who get it done in Round Three….

End of 1st Q:EG 18, NG 5…Halftime:EG 39, NG 28…End of 3rd Q:EG 62, NG 36…Final:EG 84, NG 48…

NG scoring:Adam Lovelace with 10 points, Andy Pack with 9 points, Holden Lewis and Lee Maynard with 7 points each, Abra Allen with 6 points, Kellen Hodge with 5 points and Christian Herbin with 3 points….Lots of big runs by EG Wildcats on Saturday night….NG had cut the lead down to EG 26-23, but then the ‘Cats took off on another run, and that one was a EG 13-5 run….

EG now at (26-2)/NG closes out their season at (23-6)….

WEST

Smith 85, Kings Mountain 65

+++++Round Four finds Hickory(27-2) at Ben L. Smith(26-3)+++++

Girls 4-A:

Northwest Guilford 40, WS Reagan 33

*****Round Four has Ardrey Kell(25-3) at Northwest Guilford(26-2)****

Girls 3-A:

WEST

Northern Guilford 56, Jesse Carson 47

Rockingham County 72, West Rowan 48

+++++Rockingham County(25-4) at Northern Guilford(25-4) in Round Four+++++

North Iredell 67, Southwest Guilford 48

EAST

Havelock 58, Eastern Guilford 56

End of 1st Q:Havelock 26, EG 18…Halftime:Havelock 38, EG 31…End of 3rd Q:Havelock 47, EG 46…Final:Havelock 58, EG 56…Eastern Guilford closes their season at ((24-4)…Havelock improves to (22-2)….

EG scoring:Destiny McLean 19 points, Jazmin Harris 18 points, Kayshia Coltrane 10 points, Destinee Davis 9 points….

Havelock scoring:Blango 17 points, Bryant 13 points, Hardin 11 points, Brown 8 points, DeJesus 6 points and Fisher with 4 points…

EE Smith 53, Northeast Guilford 46