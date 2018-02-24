High School Basketball Today(2/24/18) with NCHSAA Sectional Finals/Round Three and NCISAA Championship Games(GDS vs. WES):Today’s games on GSOSports
*****NCHSAA Sectional Finals/Third Round Basketball Playoffs:*****
4-A Boys West
#11 Page(19-9) at #3 Charlotte Olympic(21-4) 7pm
3-A Boys West:
#7 Kings Mountain(24-5) at #2 Smith(25-3) 7pm
Game can be heard with Kris Walser and Coach Marlon White on GreensboroSports Radio with pregame at 6:30pm…Be sure to Click On GreensboroSports Radio 2….
3-A Boys East:
#6 Northern Guilford(23-5) at #3 Eastern Guilford(25-2) 7:30pm
Games at Eastern Guilford can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio with a pregame show beginning with Dennis White at 5:50pm…Tune in for Eastern Guilford boys and girls games today, at GreensboroSports Radio…
4-A Girls West:
#8 WS Reagan(21-5) at #1 Northwest Guilford(25-2) 7pm
3-A Girls West:
#5 Southwest Guilford(21-7) at #4 North Iredell(23-5) 5pm
#10 Jesse Carson(25-3) at #2 Northern Guilford(24-4) 6pm
3-A Girls East:
#10 Havelock(21-2) at #2 Eastern Guilford(24-3) 6pm
#22 Northeast Guilford(16-11) at #3 EE Smith(26-3) 6pm
*****NCISAA State Basketball Tournament Championship Games:*****
BOYS
#1 Wesleyan Christian Academy(27-5) vs. #2 Greensboro Day School(26-7) 4pm at Forsyth Country Day School, in Lewisville……
GIRLS
#1 Wesleyan Christian Academy(26-5) vs. Rabun Gap 2pm at Forsyth Country Day School, in Lewisville……
