High School Basketball Today(2/24/18) with NCHSAA Sectional Finals/Round Three and NCISAA Championship Games(GDS vs. WES):Today’s games on GSOSports

*****NCHSAA Sectional Finals/Third Round Basketball Playoffs:*****

4-A Boys West

#11 Page(19-9) at #3 Charlotte Olympic(21-4) 7pm

3-A Boys West:

#7 Kings Mountain(24-5) at #2 Smith(25-3) 7pm

Game can be heard with Kris Walser and Coach Marlon White on GreensboroSports Radio with pregame at 6:30pm…Be sure to Click On GreensboroSports Radio 2….

3-A Boys East:

#6 Northern Guilford(23-5) at #3 Eastern Guilford(25-2) 7:30pm

Games at Eastern Guilford can be heard on GreensboroSports Radio with a pregame show beginning with Dennis White at 5:50pm…Tune in for Eastern Guilford boys and girls games today, at GreensboroSports Radio…

4-A Girls West:

#8 WS Reagan(21-5) at #1 Northwest Guilford(25-2) 7pm

3-A Girls West:

#5 Southwest Guilford(21-7) at #4 North Iredell(23-5) 5pm

#10 Jesse Carson(25-3) at #2 Northern Guilford(24-4) 6pm

3-A Girls East:

#10 Havelock(21-2) at #2 Eastern Guilford(24-3) 6pm

#22 Northeast Guilford(16-11) at #3 EE Smith(26-3) 6pm

*****NCISAA State Basketball Tournament Championship Games:*****

BOYS

#1 Wesleyan Christian Academy(27-5) vs. #2 Greensboro Day School(26-7) 4pm at Forsyth Country Day School, in Lewisville……

GIRLS

#1 Wesleyan Christian Academy(26-5) vs. Rabun Gap 2pm at Forsyth Country Day School, in Lewisville……