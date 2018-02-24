High School Baseball from Friday:East Forsyth tops Reidsville

Posted by Press Release on February 24, 2018 at 11:43 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

East Forsyth Eagles 11
Reidsville 2

        1	2	3	4	5	6	7	R	H	E
ESTF	0	2	0	0	5	4	0	11	9	2
RDSV	0	1	0	0	0	1	0	2	6	1

*****Conner Norby with 3 hits and 3 RBI for East Forsyth Eagles.*****

Tags:

Add A Comment

Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.

All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.

home top