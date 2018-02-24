High School Baseball from Friday:East Forsyth tops Reidsville
East Forsyth Eagles 11
Reidsville 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTF 0 2 0 0 5 4 0 11 9 2 RDSV 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 6 1
*****Conner Norby with 3 hits and 3 RBI for East Forsyth Eagles.*****
East Forsyth Eagles 11
Reidsville 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTF 0 2 0 0 5 4 0 11 9 2 RDSV 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 2 6 1
*****Conner Norby with 3 hits and 3 RBI for East Forsyth Eagles.*****
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.