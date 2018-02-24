Gardner-Webb Edges High Point WBB in Defensive Battle, 54-47

• Junior Shea Morgan scored in double figures for the 15th time this season racking up a team-high 10 points.

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. – The High Point University women’s basketball team dropped a defensive-minded showdown to Gardner-Webb on Saturday afternoon in Paul Porter Arena by a score of 54-47.

The Panthers (16-11, 10-6) fell behind early before evening the score on three occasions in the second quarter. However, the Runnin’ Bulldogs mounted a 14-0 run to build a 28-14 halftime lead. From there, the Purple & White pulled within seven late in the third, but GWU responded with a 7-0 spurt to regain a double-digit lead and held on from there.

“We have to figure out how to play harder and with more intent in February,” head coach DeUnna Hendrix said. “We’ll get back to work tomorrow in preparation for Tuesday.”

Junior Shea Morgan led the offense with 10 points to record her 15th double-digit outing of the year. Meanwhile, senior Kat Harris pulled within two points of 1,000 for her career with nine on the day.

Along with Morgan’s 4-for-4 performance from the charity stripe, junior Lindsey Edwards tallied four of her eight points at the line. Overall, the Panthers shot 13-of-15 from the line (86.7 percent).

However, the team couldn’t get it going from the floor. HPU shot 32.1 percent (17-of-53) and failed to hit a three-pointer (0-of-9). On the other end, GWU shot 37.5 percent (18-of-48) and hit four of its 16 three-point offerings.

Both squads struggled to take care of the ball as High Point committed 21 turnovers – the most since November 16 at Duke. On the other hand, the Panthers forced 23 turnovers while grabbing nine steals led by four by sophomore Camryn Brown.

Leading the way on the boards, junior Emma Bockrath pulled in nine to pass Amy Dodd for ninth-most in HPU’s Division I era. Altogether, both teams garnered 35 rebounds on the day.

After GWU built an early lead, layups by Brown and Harris pulled HPU to within one at 7-6 with 2:17 left in the first. However, the Runnin’ Bulldogs closed the frame with a three-pointer to go up 10-6.

Bockrath started the second quarter hot scoring the first four points to even the score at 10-all. The teams traded baskets the next two minutes as redshirt-junior Kennedy Currie tied the score at 14-14 with 6:44 left in the half.

But the Runnin’ Bulldogs responded holding HPU without a point the remainder of the half while building a 28-14 advantage. From there, the lead grew as large as 15 before Morgan scored four points in the midst of an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to seven, 35-28, with 3:36 left in the third.

However, a 7-0 close to the frame by GWU allowed the home team to regain a double-digit lead it held until Edwards and Harris hit four straight free throws to round out the scoring to give the Runnin’ Bulldogs a 54-47 winning margin.

The Purple & White will return to the Millis Center to host Radford on Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m. The game will serve as the program’s Senior Night with the team honoring Harris, Currie, Hunter Fleming and Bre Davis prior to tip.