Game Report on Smith-Kings Mountain Boys Basketball:Smith becomes the “King of the Mountain” with 30 big points from Isaiah Bigelow, Jacob Crutchfield adds 15 and Cameron Hayes 11 as Eagles fly into 4th Round of Playoffs
Boys Basketball
*****Thanks to Coach Irv for sending us the Game Report*****
Smith- 85 (26-3, 13-1)
Kings Mountain-65
Smith- 22(1st) 26(2nd) 21(3rd) 16(4th) Kings Mountain- 16(1st) 18(2nd) 22(3rd) 9(4th)
Smith scorers
Cameron Hayes-11 points
Jacob Crutchfield- 15 points
Isaiah Bigelow- 30 points
Silas Mason- 6 points
Jaylan Gainey- 9 points
Jalen Gamble- 8 points
Malik Puryear-4 points
Kings Mountain scorers
A. Delph- 10 points
Z. Littlejohn-14 points
E. Paysour- 15 points
K. Paysour- 12 points
D. Hughes- 12 points
J. Harmon- 2 points
Thanks to Coach Irv for sending us the Game Report
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.