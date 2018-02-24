College Men’s Basketball Final – Washington and Lee 81, Guilford 63 (ODAC Tournament)
SALEM, Va. – Devin Kearns’ 20 points led five Generals in double-figure scoring in Washington and Lee University’s 81-63 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament quarterfinal victory over Guilford College Friday night in the Salem Civic Center.
The third-seeded Generals (16-9) advance to a Saturday (2/24) semifinal matchup with number-two Roanoke College, an 87-75 winner over Lynchburg College earlier Friday. The Quakers end their season with a 15-12 overall record.
Kearns, a First Team All-ODAC point guard, set the tone early with three first-half three-pointers and 11 points. The Generals drained nine-of-15 shots (60%) from beyond the arc in the opening frame to open a 45-25 halftime lead. Washington and Lee shot 55.2 percent from the floor in the opening 20 minutes. The Quakers managed just 29 percent field-goal shooting and missed all six three-point shots in the same time.
Guilford rallied to start the second half and drew to within 55-50 on Marcus Curry’s (Greensboro, N.C./Northern Guilford (Bridgewater)) traditional three-point play with 10:48 left in regulation. His basket and free throw capped a 25-10 run. Kevin Dennin answered for the Generals with two three-pointers in three possessions, which restored Washington and Lee’s lead to 11. After Curry’s three-point play, the Quakers made just one of eight field goals and the Generals took off on a 15-2 run capped by Clayton Murtha’s three-point play with 5:27 to go.
Murtha, another First Team All-ODAC selection, posted one of the Generals’ two double-doubles with 13 points and 14 rebounds, plus five assists. Teammate Roy McMillan added 11 points and a game-best 15 rebounds, all on the defensive glass, which helped the Generals to a 45-37 rebounding edge. Dennin, who joined Kearns with a game-best four three-pointers, added 14 points off the bench. Nicholas George scored 15 points.
Curry’s 22 points paced Guilford, which shot 34.3 percent for the game and made three-of-17 three-point shots. Carson Long (Pilot Mountain, N.C./East Surry) finished with 14 points and eight rebounds and teammate Kyler Gregory added 12 points off the bench.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.