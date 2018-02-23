James Stepp(Ragsdale HS) stepping it for the Newberry College Wolves vs. the Catawba College Indians and now ready for his Senior Day, on Saturday/tomorrow

We mentioned James Stepp(Ragsdale High School) scoring 43 in the 2014 NCHSAA basketball playoffs for the Ragsdale Tigers and just this past Wednesday, James Stepp, now a college senior for the Newberry Wolves, he amassed 27 points including going 6-for-10 from beyond the arc to lead Newberry to a vital 92-84 win over Catawba.

James Stepp with 27 points for the Newberry Wolves in their win over the Catawba College Indians and now James Stepp will celebrate his college senior day tomorrow/Saturday as his Wolves of Newberry, face Tusculum…

Thanks to Ragsdale High School boys basketball coach Craig Shoemaker, for the sending the word along and it looks like James Stepp is still stepping out and shooting the three and he is for sure stepping up his basketball game, with each passing college hoops evening….

Big night for our old friend Sam Hunt(Dudley HS) at N.C. State the other night/evening as he hit for 12 points for the Wolfpack on 4 three’s….I think Sam went off on either Syracuse or Boston College….Theo Pison(Wesleyan Christian Academy) had 23 points for the UNC Tar Heels earlier this week, in a key ACC matchup….

+++++More on James Stepp at Newberry College*****

Stepp has monster game to help Wolves secure postseason spot

NEWBERRY – James Stepp recorded a season-high 27 points to help Newberry sweep the season series against Catawba and secure a postseason spot in the South Atlantic Conference championship tournament.

Stepp’s performance marked his third game this season amassing 20+ points. He accounted for six of the Wolves’ 15 treys and had a team-high three steals.

******Stepp, Britten named Academic All-District*****

AUSTIN, Texas – James Stepp and Shelby Britten have been named to the men’s and women’s Academic All District teams, respectively, by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).

Newberry and North Georgia are the only two schools in the Southeast Region with a player on both the men’s and women’s teams. The South Atlantic Conference was well-represented, accounting for eight of the 13 possible slots among the two teams that are selected from the SAC, the Peach Belt Conference, and Conference Carolinas.

Stepp, a senior, is a two-time Academic All-District selection with a 3.76 GPA in Biology. He leads the Wolves in minutes and is second on the team and seventh in the league with 15.2 points per game. Stepp’s 75 made three-point field goals rank seventh in the SAC and he is 11th with 38 steals.

The Greensboro, N.C. native has led the Wolves in scoring eight times this season, including coming within three points of matching his career high with a 27-point performance last night against Catawba. He has scored in double figures on 23 occasions this season and currently has 1,312 points in his career. He has won a SAC Player of the Week honor this season.