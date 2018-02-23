Holland Auto Care Middle School Basketball Results from Today’s Championship Games:We do have some Finals coming in and Grayson Holland was at NWG(SEG, NG, Kiser Boys and Girls with Titles)

*****There was a Grayson Holland siting at Today’s Big 7 Conference Championship Games, at Northwest Middle School….He was there representing Holland Auto Care, on Battleground Avenue….

Here is what we have so far from today’s Championship Games from across Guilford County and we hope others will be sending more scores and results in here tonight….

*****Girls Championship Games – Friday, Feb. 23rd*****

Big 7 Conference at Northwest Guilford Middle

#1 Southeast Guilford 49, #3 Northern Guilford Middle 25…

SEG Falcons finish the season at (17-0)….End of 1st Q:SEG 13, NG 6…Halftime:SEG 35, NG 13…SEG just too strong as the Falcons went on an 11-0 run with the score at 18-10 SEG and the next time you look up, the score is SEG 29, NG 10…End of 3rd Q:SEG 48, NG 20…Final:SEG 49, NG 25…Over and over again, SEG with steals and also points off of turnovers the Nighthawks were making the kind of turnovers that you can’t be making this time of year….Strong team effort by SEG and the Falcons were setting each other nicely with/for open shots, to open up the game…Again, a very good team effort and we are sure that Coach Mark Dunker is proud of his SEG Falcon Champions tonight and Coach Rachel Clark from the SEG High School girls varsity team was there and Amy Beasley, the JV girls coach at SEG HS, she was there and in about 4 years when these young ladies are seniors at SEG HS, if they all stick together, they may be celebrating much bigger titles than conference tournament championships, but for today, Friday February 23, 2018, this is probably the biggest day in the lives of these kids, in their athletic careers/pursuits….Also congratulations to Northern Guilford for the Nighthawks’ great season and for making to this week’s final game….

Cross County Conference at Lincoln Academy

#1 Allen Jay Prep vs. #2 Southern Guilford Middle 5pm

Central 7 Conference at Northeast Guilford Middle

#1 Kiser 42, #2 Eastern Guilford Middle 20

+++++from GSOSports reader that was in attendance at today’s game:+++++

Balanced attack from the Kiser Girls. They jumped out to a 12-6 lead after first quarter, and doubled lead to 24-12 with Destiny Tisdale hitting a half court shot at the buzzer. All the Kiser girls contributed, with Destiny leading the way from the point guard position. Eastern girls played hard, especially by dominating on the rebounds — but Kiser’s depth was tough to overcome.

*****Boys Championship Games – Friday, Feb. 23rd*****

Big 7 at Northwest Middle

#1 Northern Guilford 29, #3 Jamestown 26

End of the 1st Q:Jamestown 10, NG 7…Halftime:Jamestown 15, NG 14…End of the 3rd Q:Jamestown 24, NG 19…Final:NG Middle 29, Jamestown Middle 26…

For NG Jackson Helms led the way with 11 points, Emmanuel Elliot had 8 and Nolan Hodge had 5 points….N. Hodge with a big three-point shot with about a minute and a-half left in the game to push NG in front by the final margin and Emmanuel Elliot had several key rebounds late in the game for NG and hit the board hard all night long for the Nighthawks…Very balanced scoring for Jamestown and as you can tell by the quarter-by-quarter scores, the Tigers led for most of the entire game, except until at the very end, when it matters the most, and NG gets the Conference Tournament Title today, at NWG Middle School…..

In our “That makes me Sick File”, a kid from NG got popped in the stomach as a Jamestown player was for the 50-50 loose ball and after the Nighthawk got hit in the stomach, he unloaded his stomach and threw up on the NWG Middle School basketball floor….Sometimes we think we have seen it all, but then you see a “True Game Stopper”…They had to get the floor underneath the Jamestown basketball cleaned and the loose particles hit the floor with 5:45 to go in the 3r Quarter, so in other words, our second half had just gotten under way and you hate for the poor kid from Northern, but it is good for him in some ways, since he did win the game today, but he lost his lunch…..

Good job by the cleanup crew and you don’t always want to throw in a throw-up story, but this one was like we used to say down at the old Greensboro Sports Page newspaper offices, “One for the Books”, maybe really just ‘one for the floor’, and this will make this game one that they will be talking about for awhile….Congrats to NG on the Title/Championship and Congratulations to the Jamestown Tigers on a very fine season and a super effort today at the Northwest Guilford Middle School, in the 2018 Big 7 Conference Tournament Championship….Some real good young men/basketball players on both of those teams that were on the floor today….

Central 7 at Northeast Middle

#1 Kiser 64, #2 Swann 51 …..Kiser over Swann and we are still looking for a Final Score….This almost like Grimsley beating Page and this game and the players that were in it, will effect the future of high school basketball in our city….

+++++from GSOSports reader that was in attendance at today’s game:+++++

Swann started the game strong, jumping out to a 19-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. Kiser fought back in the 2nd, managing to tie the score at 27 apiece at half. Kiser started the third with a full court press and was able to pull away. Travis Shaw was a beast on the boards, and scored on a number of nifty plays. Jordan Wall played great D and hit some deep 3s. The other guard, Tyler Albright, was able to drive to the hoop and hit multiple tough contested layups. Cam Spencer was all over the place, playing tough D and causing turnovers, and grabbing at least a dozen rebounds. Jackson Noble had a gutsy performance (recovering from illness), and was able to score 10 or so points from inside and the line.

As with the prior Kiser-Swann contest, Swann has nothing to hang their heads over. They played a great game. Swann was led by Jayden(thinking it’s Watlington) and Antawn, each of whom consistently knocked down jumpers. (Sorry, I don’t know the Swann players last names.) Jayden Watlington is definitely someone I look forward to watching in high school — just an outstanding player. I also want to commend Antawn not only for his hard-nosed play, but also for his excellent sportsmanship.

But it was ultimately Kiser’s night — both for the girls and boys. Each team finished undefeated and conference champs.

*****+++++Both the Kiser teams, the boys and the girls, finish the season(2017-2018) Unbeaten/Undefeated…*****+++++

Cross County at Lincoln

#7 Hairston vs. #1 Southern 6:30pm