Greensboro College Wrestling Turns In Solid Performance On Day 1 of Southeast Regional
Wrestling Turns In Solid Performance On Day 1 of Southeast Regional
Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Greensboro College wrestling team had seven of nine individuals advance to Day 2 of the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional after posting a strong performance on Day 1 Friday. As a team, the Pride currently sit in eighth place out of 18 teams competing.
125:
Gabe Wilson suffered a major decision defeat in his first bout of the day before knocking out two straight wins to advance to Day 2. Following his opening loss, Wilson recorded a fall victory over Jacob Reid from McDaniel College before closing out Day 1 with a tech fall win over Kyle Trout from Wilkes University.
133:
Tyler Haskin recorded a fall victory over Jake Dimarsico from Wilkes University to advance into the quarterfinal round. In his quarterfinal bout, Haskin suffered a major decision setback before advancing to Day 2 with another fall victory. This time it was over Nicholas Malinowski from McDaniel College.
141:
Zachary Rainess finds himself just one win from qualifying for the NCAA National Tournament after posting a 2-0 mark on Day 1, advancing to the semifinal round of the 141-lb bracket. After receiving a bye into the second round, Rainess made quick work of Christopher Bashaw from Pennsylvania College of Technology with a fall win in the second minute. Following his fall victory, Rainess was able to hold on to defeat Jacob Taylor of Kings College (Pa.), 5-2.
149:
Conan Wilson went 2-1 on Day 1, advancing to Saturday’s final day of action. Wilson won his opening bout over Clifford Harrison of Ferrum College via a 5-2 decision to advance into the quarterfinal round where he suffered a tight 9-7 decision loss. After being dropped into the consolation bracket, Wilson advanced to Day 2 with his first fall victory of the tournament.
157:
Ryan Dominique saw his run at the 2018 regional come to an end on Day 1 after posting a 0-2 mark. Dominique’s losses came against Kyle Medrow of Wilkes and Jake Bracken of Gettysburg College.
165:
Quaevon Cannon advanced to Day 2 after posting a 2-1 mark on Friday. Cannon opened the day with a major decision victory over Jake Phelps of Averett University before falling in the quarterfinal round. Following his quarterfinal loss, Cannon quickly rebounded with a 4-2 decision victory over Shane Rose of Lycoming College in the fourth round of the consolation bracket.
174:
Tyron Dudley opened his tournament action with a 14-5 major decision victory over Ronald Mattox from McDaniel College to advance into the quarterfinal round. In his quarterfinal bout, Dudley suffered a tech fall defeat, but advanced to Day 2 with a fall victory in the second period over Corbin Ryder of Averett.
197:
Carlos Ortega bounced back from an opening round defeat to advance to Day 2. In the consolation rounds, Ortega tallied major decision victory and a fall win.
285:
Mykel Williams saw his run in the regional come to a close with a fall loss to Nico Ramirez of Southern Virginia University in the third round of the consolation bracket.
The remaining Pride wrestlers will hit the mat once again for Day 2 Saturday. For more information on Greensboro College wrestling, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.