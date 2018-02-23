Greensboro College Wrestling Turns In Solid Performance On Day 1 of Southeast Regional

Wrestling Turns In Solid Performance On Day 1 of Southeast Regional

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Greensboro College wrestling team had seven of nine individuals advance to Day 2 of the NCAA Division III Southeast Regional after posting a strong performance on Day 1 Friday. As a team, the Pride currently sit in eighth place out of 18 teams competing.

125:

Gabe Wilson suffered a major decision defeat in his first bout of the day before knocking out two straight wins to advance to Day 2. Following his opening loss, Wilson recorded a fall victory over Jacob Reid from McDaniel College before closing out Day 1 with a tech fall win over Kyle Trout from Wilkes University.

133:

Tyler Haskin recorded a fall victory over Jake Dimarsico from Wilkes University to advance into the quarterfinal round. In his quarterfinal bout, Haskin suffered a major decision setback before advancing to Day 2 with another fall victory. This time it was over Nicholas Malinowski from McDaniel College.

141:

Zachary Rainess finds himself just one win from qualifying for the NCAA National Tournament after posting a 2-0 mark on Day 1, advancing to the semifinal round of the 141-lb bracket. After receiving a bye into the second round, Rainess made quick work of Christopher Bashaw from Pennsylvania College of Technology with a fall win in the second minute. Following his fall victory, Rainess was able to hold on to defeat Jacob Taylor of Kings College (Pa.), 5-2.

149:

Conan Wilson went 2-1 on Day 1, advancing to Saturday’s final day of action. Wilson won his opening bout over Clifford Harrison of Ferrum College via a 5-2 decision to advance into the quarterfinal round where he suffered a tight 9-7 decision loss. After being dropped into the consolation bracket, Wilson advanced to Day 2 with his first fall victory of the tournament.

157:

Ryan Dominique saw his run at the 2018 regional come to an end on Day 1 after posting a 0-2 mark. Dominique’s losses came against Kyle Medrow of Wilkes and Jake Bracken of Gettysburg College.

165:

Quaevon Cannon advanced to Day 2 after posting a 2-1 mark on Friday. Cannon opened the day with a major decision victory over Jake Phelps of Averett University before falling in the quarterfinal round. Following his quarterfinal loss, Cannon quickly rebounded with a 4-2 decision victory over Shane Rose of Lycoming College in the fourth round of the consolation bracket.

174:

Tyron Dudley opened his tournament action with a 14-5 major decision victory over Ronald Mattox from McDaniel College to advance into the quarterfinal round. In his quarterfinal bout, Dudley suffered a tech fall defeat, but advanced to Day 2 with a fall victory in the second period over Corbin Ryder of Averett.

197:

Carlos Ortega bounced back from an opening round defeat to advance to Day 2. In the consolation rounds, Ortega tallied major decision victory and a fall win.

285:

Mykel Williams saw his run in the regional come to a close with a fall loss to Nico Ramirez of Southern Virginia University in the third round of the consolation bracket.

The remaining Pride wrestlers will hit the mat once again for Day 2 Saturday. For more information on Greensboro College wrestling, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.