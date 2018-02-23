Greensboro College Baseball Tops Averett Cougars In Conference Opener

Baseball Tops Cougars In Conference Opener

Courtesy of Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

DANVILLE, Va. – The Greensboro College baseball team defeated the Cougars of Averett University in Game 1 of a three-game USA South series Friday, 8-5.

The Cougars were able to take a 1-0 lead into the fourth inning before the Pride tied the game with one run in the inning.

Lincoln Hewett reached base to start the inning before advancing into scoring position on a Tyler Price walk. Just two batters later, Scotty McGuire plated Hewett on a fielder’s choice.

After tying the game, Greensboro was able to take their first lead of the game in the top half of the fifth inning on a Hunter Curtis single up the middle.

Averett then regained a one-run lead with two runs in the bottom half, but Greensboro exploded for four runs in the sixth inning to take a 6-3 lead.

With the bases loaded, Jimmy Short roped a double into the left-center field gap to score Blake Carroll, who tallied a RBI single earlier in the inning, Brayden King and McGuire.

Following the four-run inning for the Pride, Averett was able to pull to within 6-5 before Greensboro scored the game’s final two runs in the seventh inning, following back-to-back RBI doubles by King and McGuire to secure the three-run victory.

“It was a good team win today,” Head Coach Frank Maldonado said. “I am proud of the way our guys responded to some adversity that was thrown at them.

“We still need to clean up a few things, but we are looking forward to getting back at it tomorrow.”

Short, King and Hewett each had a team-high two hits, while Brady Dignan, Curtis, McGuire and Carroll had one hit each. Tyler Garam did not factor into the decision despite striking out six batters over 4 1/3 innings. Josh Evans earned the win, while Christian Kercado earned his first save of the season.

The Pride will return to action at 11 a.m. Saturday when they close the three-game conference set with the Cougars.