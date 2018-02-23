Fox Hits 1,000 Career Points in HPU MBB’s 75-56 Win over Longwood

• Junior Andre Fox became the 10th Division I player in program history to record 1,000 career points

• The Panthers shot 63 percent in the first half and used a 20-6 run to break open the game

• High Point closes out the regular season on Saturday at Liberty

HIGH POINT, N.C.—A big first half and junior Andre Fox’s 1,000-career point highlighted the High Point University men’s basketball team’s 75-56 win over Longwood in the final home game of the season Thursday night (Feb. 22) at the Millis Center.

In the first half, the Panthers (14-14, 9-8 Big South) shot 63.0 percent from the field (17-27), while holding the Lancers (6-24, 3-14) to 43.5 percent (10-23). Longwood cut the lead the Panther lead to four at 21-17 with 8:05 remaining, but HPU went on a 20-6 run over the next 4:20 to break open the game. The closest gap in the second half was 16.

“It was a great team effort and had our three main guys in double figures which helped to honor Austin White and Noah, our manager, and send them out on a good note which is always a good thing,” HPU head coach Scott Cherry said. “I thought the guys came out and played the way we needed to for the majority of the game. Happy with our guys’ effort and excited to get the win on Senior Night.”

Fox scored 18 points and reached the 1,000-point milestone for his career, becoming the 33rd player in program history and the 10th in HPU’s Division I history to accomplish the feat. Fox needed 12 points coming into the game to reach the milestone.

Sophomore Brandonn Kamga added 18, while fellow sophomore Jahaad Proctor added 17. Junior Ricky Madison led the team with seven rebounds.

In his final home game, senior Austin White saw action for the 117th time in his High Point career, which ranks in a tie for 10th all-time for the program. White and senior manager Noah Diebel were recognized in a pregame ceremony.

Damarion Geter led the Lancers with 12 points and eight rebounds.

With the win, the Panthers moved into a tie for fourth in the Big South Standings with one game remaining.

Next up, the Panthers close out the regular season on Saturday (Feb. 24) at Liberty with tip-off scheduled for 2 p.m.